Eastern Michigan's starting point guard enters transfer portal amid coaching uncertainty

As speculation continues to swirl about the future of Eastern Michigan head men's basketball coach Rob Murphy, the program has lost its starting point guard.

Bryce McBride, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound JUCO All-American at Dyerbsurg State in Tennessee, entered the transfer portal Monday, after his lone season with the Eagles.

McBride averaged 13.7 points, second-best on the team, and 2.6 assists for the Eagles, who were 6-12 this past season — a season interrupted for more than three weeks because of a program shutdown because of COVID-19. McBride scored in double-figures in 14 of 18 games, and scored in the 20s three times.

Also entering the transfer portal Monday was Eastern Michigan backup guard Chris James, who averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Murphy, a Detroit native who just completed his 10th season as head coach at EMU, is scheduled to meet with athletic director Scott Wetherbee at some point this week to discuss his future, Murphy told The News last week.

This season was the final year on Murphy's latest contract, signed in 2018. He is owed more than $100,000 on the deal, which runs through June 30.

Murphy is 166-155 at Eastern Michigan, with four winning seasons and three postseason berths, but no NCAA Tournament appearances. Eastern didn't qualify for this year's Mid-American Conference tournament, which was capped at eight teams. His previous coaching stops were at Syracuse (2004-11), Kent State (2002-04), Detroit Crockett High (1998-2002) and Detroit Central High (1996-98).

In other recent transfer news, Oakland senior Kevin Kangu has entered the portal after he saw his role diminish this season, and freshman guard Joey Holifield is leaving, as well. Western Michigan has had a slew of players enter the portal and more are expected in the coming days, but it added Butler forward Markeese Hastings.

