UDM's Mike Davis still building amid job rumors, adds ex-Vandy, Notre Dame guard

Detroit Mercy men's basketball coach Mike Davis always figured to be an intriguing name to watch this offseason, with so many openings from coast to coast.

But Davis continues to build his Titans roster like he's sticking around.

Detroit Mercy on Wednesday received a big commitment from Vanderbilt guard D.J. Harvey, who was one of four Vanderbilt players to enter the transfer portal this week. Havey, at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season, but previously averaged 10.7 and 4.2 rebounds at Notre Dame.

Harvey transferred from Notre Dame to Vanderbilt, and sat out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA rules.

He will be immediately eligible at Detroit Mercy, because of eased NCAA transfer regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvey and Davis have a connection. Harvey, while in high school, used to spend time in the summers with Davis and his son, Antoine, both in Texas and Alabama. Michigan State's Joshua Langford did the same.

At Detroit Mercy, Harvey gives the Titans more backcourt weapons to go with Davis, an honorable-mention Associated Press All-American this season. Also possibly returning are a slew of other prior transfers to Detroit Mercy, including Horizon League sixth man of the year Matt Johson (St. Bonaventure), Noah Waterman (Niagara), Bul Kuol (Cal Baptist), Marquell Fraser (Idaho) and Dwayne Rose Jr. (Southwestern Illinois College).

The Titans lost a player to the portal Tuesday, in forward Chris Brandon, the team's leading rebounder from two years ago.

The Titans were 12-10 this season, but were among the league's hottest teams at the end of the year, before losing to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League quarterfinals.

Davis, trying to take a fourth different school to the NCAA Tournament (Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern), just completed his third season, but his first with his core group of recruits. He has three years left on his contract at Detroit Mercy, with a very modest buyout of $80,000 should he leave for another job.

DePaul is one program that is expected to take a look as early as this week, and UNLV could be another to watch.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984