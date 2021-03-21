Micaela Kelly's foul trouble digs hole for Central Michigan, which falls to Iowa in NCAAs

It was always going to be a shootout.

It was just a matter of which team's star shooters could stay on the floor.

Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly, the nation's seventh-leading scorer, picked up a third foul with one minute left in the first quarter and played limited minutes the rest of the half as the Chippewas dug a hole that proved too much to overcome as the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa won, 87-72, in the first women's NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years Sunday at the Alamadone in San Antonio.

Clark, the nation's leading scorer and the Big Ten freshman of the year, had 23 points and seven assists for No. 5 seed Iowa.

The No. 12 seed Chippewas (18-9), which trailed by 16 in the first half, pulled within six points in the third quarter, on a Kelly 3 and putback layup by senior forward Kyra Bussell, who grabbed her own rebound.

But the Hawkeyes responded, particularly forward McKenna Warnock. She had no points in the first half, 11 straight for Iowa in the second half, and finished with 13.

Iowa closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 65-52 lead.

Central Michigan, playing in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, clawed to within 10 points in the fourth quarter, once on a Kelly drive to the basket, but that was quickly answered by Clark with a driving layup on the other end. Iowa, as expected given the size advantage, dominated in the point, outscoring Central Michigan, 42-26.

BOX SCORE: Iowa 87, Central Michigan 72

Kelly, a senior out of Detroit King who actually came back onto the court late in the first half but couldn't afford to play a whole lot of defense, still finished with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting, 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. She never did get a fourth foul.

Sophomore guard Molly Davis, who took over running the offense n the first half with Kelly relegated to cheerleading duties for 12 of 20 first-half minutes, finished with 18 points, on 7-for-19 shooting.

Monika Czinano added 23 and Kate Martin 13 for Iowa, which advances to face the Kentucky-Idaho State winner Tuesday.

