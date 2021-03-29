COLLEGE

March Madness podcast: Confident UM on path to Final Four, UCLA proves it belongs, too

Tony Paul James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and James Hawkins talk about Michigan's 76-58 victory over Florida State on Sunday in a Sweet 16 matchup and they preview UM's next game against UCLA on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Here are highlights from this edition of the March Madness podcast:

1:10: Michigan 76, Florida State 58

6:30: Wolverines dominate points in the paint

9:20: FSU's Leonard Hamilton praises UM

13:30: UCLA overlooked in tourney

16:40: Pac 12 puts Big Ten to shame

18:50: Gonzaga on the horizon

21:00: Moetroit News coverage

