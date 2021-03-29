March Madness podcast: Confident UM on path to Final Four, UCLA proves it belongs, too

Tony Paul and James Hawkins talk about Michigan's 76-58 victory over Florida State on Sunday in a Sweet 16 matchup and they preview UM's next game against UCLA on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Here are highlights from this edition of the March Madness podcast:

►1:10: Michigan 76, Florida State 58

►6:30: Wolverines dominate points in the paint

►9:20: FSU's Leonard Hamilton praises UM

►13:30: UCLA overlooked in tourney

►16:40: Pac 12 puts Big Ten to shame

►18:50: Gonzaga on the horizon

►21:00: Moetroit News coverage