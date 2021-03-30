UM's Mike Bottom named Big Ten men's Swimming Coach of the Year - again

The Detroit News

Michigan coach Mike Bottom is the Big Ten men's Swimming Coach of the Year for the second straight year, it was announced Tuesday.

Bottom led the Wolverines to their second straight Big Ten title. He has earned coach of the year honors seven times, including five straight from 2011-2015. Michigan won its 42nd Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships title this year as the Wolverines won three Big Ten individual or relay titles, set 49 new career bests and had 11 swimmers reach the all-time top performers list.

Michigan and Bottom finished their season 12th at the NCAA Championships with four All-Americans.