Oakland hoops lands big-time transfer in Marquette's Jamal Cain

Oakland men's basketball has landed a big player from the Big East.

Jamal Cain, a Pontiac native who averaged nearly 10 points for Marquette last season, committed to Oakland on Saturday afternoon, announcing on Twitter, "I'm coming home." Cain also considered Iowa State.

Marquette fired coach Steve Wojciechowski, and replaced him with Texas' Shaka Smart.

Cain is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing, who played four seasons at Marquette. Because of the NCAA granting all athletes a "free" year amid COVID-19, he will have one year of eligibility remaining at Oakland. His addition helps ease the sting from Rashad Williams' transfer. Cain made 34 3-pointers last season, shooting 34.3%.

Cain, 22, averaged 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior, and can guard the 1 through 4. At Oakland, he'll join a nucleus that includes all-league point guard Jalen Moore and big man Daniel Oladapo, and sophomores-to-be Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish. The Golden Grizzlies were 12-18 this season, but that record is indicative of a brutal nonconference schedule. They played in the Horizon League championship game, and will be a popular preseason pick in 2021-22.

In high school, he played at Cornerstone Health and Technology in Detroit his last three years, and was a Mr. Basketball finalist his senior year. As a freshman, he played at Melvindale Academy for Business & Technology. In high school, he scored more than 1,500 points and topped 1,000 rebounds.

