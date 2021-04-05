Central Michigan fires men's basketball coach Keno Davis after 9 seasons

Keno Davis is out as Central Michigan men's basketball coach.

The university made the announcement Monday, following Davis' ninth season on the job. He had signed an extension in 2019 that took him through the 2023-24 season. He made more than $400,000 a year, and his buyout dropped to $400,000 on April 1.

“I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community,” Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement.

“Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men’s basketball.”

Davis, 49, was 142-143 at Central Michigan, including 62-96 in the Mid-American Conference, after previous stops at Providence and Drake, the latter which he took to the NCAA Tournament in his one season.

He won two MAC West titles at Central Michigan, but never made the NCAA Tournament. He did lead his teams to the 2015 NIT, the CollegeInsider.com tournament in 2016 and 2018, and the CBI in 2019.

Davis' teams were known to be explosive on the offensive end, particularly during the short-lived Marcus Keene era, but not defensively. Soft nonconference schedules also were a criticism.

Central Michigan was 7-16 and 3-13 this past season with two losses to rival Western Michigan (which only won five games), but had a late-season upset against MAC regular-season champion Toledo — despite a roster decimated by injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing. Central Michigan was 14-18 in 2019-20.

Davis' rosters, in recent years, have been built heavily on transfers, long before the transfer portal became a thing. The recent increased transfer buzz, given the "free" year of eligibility and the NCAA allowing one-time transfers without having to sit out a year, has only complicated roster issues, Davis recently told The News.

"This is just kind of the start, trying to be able to be as proactive as you can, trying to be able to figure out how you're going to be able to have some consistency to your program," Davis said. "How do you do that through recruiting high school, prep school, JUCO, the transfer portal. It's a balancing act.

"I don't think anybody's got the answer right now of how to do that."

Davis didn't immediately return a message from The News on Monday morning.

Davis' base salary under his latest contract was $319,923, plus $100,000 for TV and radio appearances. He also had a modest bonus structure, including for 20 wins, which he accomplished three times.

His buyout was $500,000 if he was released from his contract before the end of March; it then dropped to $400,000, a still-sizeable figure that could be paid off by a donor. Central Michigan eliminated the men's indoor and outdoor track and field program in May 2020 to save $600,000 a year.

Davis' other coaching stops include time as an assistant at Iowa, his alma mater; Southern Indiana; and Southeast Missouri State.

Davis is the second state mid-major coach to be let go since the end of the season, joining Eastern Michigan's Rob Murphy, who spent 10 seasons with the Eagles and quickly landed on his feet as president and general manager of the Detroit Pistons' new G-League team. The Motor City Cruise start next season. Eastern Michigan hasn't announced a replacement yet; alum Charles Thomas, who's an assistant at Duquesne, is believed to be a leading candidate for the job.

Central Michigan has launched a national search, assisted by search firm DHR International.

