Oakland's Daniel Oladapo surprisingly enters portal; says he's open to returning

Oakland coach Greg Kampe thought he was done with the transfer portal for this year, at least in terms of exits. Then he got a text during Monday night's national championship game.

Daniel Oladapo, a junior forward who was a double-double machine this past season and considered a key cog to Oakland contending for the Horizon League title next season, entered the transfer portal.

Oladapo became the sixth Oakland player to enter the portal since the end of the season, and is among the most impactful, along with guard Rashad Williams. He is easily the most surprising. Oladapo and Kampe talked at the end of the season, and the coach was under the impression Oladapo liked his situation and was eager to return for at least one of his two years of remaining eligibility.

Oladapo does like his situation. But he is highlighting another emerging use of the transfer portal: testing the waters. He is open to returning to Oakland.

"The reason is just to explore bigger and better options," Oladapo told The News on Tuesday. "There's always the option of coming back.

"There is a legit possibility. I just don't want to say I'm coming back. If there's a better option out there, I'm gonna take it. But I'd definitely be a Golden Grizzly for two more years."

The heavy majority of players who enter the transfer portal move on, though in recent weeks, some notable names have decided to return. Penn State's Izaiah Brockington has decided to come back, as has Indiana's Khristian Lander, after both entered the portal amid head coaching changes at their schools.

Oladapo has played two seasons at Oakland, as a big reserve his first year, then a budding star last year. He teamed with new point guard Jalen Moore for a dynamic inside-outside punch. Oladapo started all 30 games, averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals. He had nine double-doubles, good for 27th in the country. He was ninth in the country and first in the league at 3.80 offensive rebounds.

It didn't take long to start generating interest in his services. Moments after he went into the portal Monday night, around 9 p.m., he started getting random follows on social media, and some text messages, too.

He's heard from South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Tulsa, George Mason and Florida Gulf Coast.

"Ever since last night," said Oladapo, "it's been crazy."

Fans might not like that he's so openly testing the waters, like a significant other who wants to "take a break." But that's the state of college basketball today. The option is there for players to make the move without having to sit out a year at their next stop.

If Oladapo returns, he'll join a pretty good nucleus that includes all-Horizon League point guard Moore, who was a standout in his first year from JUCO, as well as rising sophomores Trey Towsend and Micah Parrish, plus Marquette swingman transfer Jamal Cain.

Oakland played in the Horizon League championship game this year, and figured to a popular pick to win it next year, should the key pieces return. One of those pieces still could be Oladapo. His size (6-foot-7, 222 pounds) lends itself to being a true post in the Horizon League, but that's on the smaller side in other leagues.

There's no timetable for Oladapo to make his decision, as Oakland has scholarship spots.

"I have no problem with the way Kampe runs his offense. I actually love it," Oladapo said. "Definitely, the potential of this Oakland team is in the back of my mind."

Oakland had 12 players transfer out over the previous two seasons, and could see another six, Oladapo's decision pending. Kampe already was looking for another big via transfer, and now could need two.

