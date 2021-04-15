AnnMarie Gilbert to remain Detroit Mercy women's basketball coach

The Detroit News

Detroit Mercy women’s basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert will remain in her position after the school investigated allegations from players that she inflicted “emotional, mental and physical abuse.”

The school announced Thursday it has concluded the independent review of the allegations.

“Coach AnnMarie Gilbert will continue as its head coach,” a statement from UDM reads. “The University has implemented additional measures to ensure that the women’s basketball program operates consistently within the core values and mission of Detroit Mercy and the bylaws of the NCAA. The University is submitting its report to the NCAA.”

The program suspended play in January after a letter signed by the parents of the entire Detroit Mercy roster was made public. The letter obtained earlier this year by The Detroit News said the parents chose to take action because their daughters worried about retaliation and said Gilbert, in her first season, created a program rooted in “fear.”

