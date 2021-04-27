CMU quarterback 'fighting, seeing positives' after being shot at party; one arrest made

The Central Michigan quarterback who was shot at an off-campus party over the weekend is "fighting and seeing positives," his father wrote on social media Tuesday.

Also, one arrest was made in the case Tuesday, and another individual is expected to face charges in the coming days.

Ray Keller, the father of John Keller, wrote on Twitter, "Please continue to pray for for his lungs." John Keller was shot in the chest at a party early Saturday morning, and was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he has been listed in "serious" and "critical" condition. He is now in "stable" condition.

The party was at an apartment complex, an argument broke out, and two people were shot, including Keller, 20, a junior, and Tyler Bunting, 23, a senior student at CMU.

Each suffered a single gun-shot wound.

Bunting also is in "stable" condition.

The Isabella County Sheriffs Office, which is handling the investigation, arrested Kenneth Thomas in the Detroit area Tuesday, with assistance from the Michigan State Police. Thomas will face 10 felony counts, the Sheriffs Office said, adding that Thomas came to Mt. Pleasant with "several" other people Friday night. Police said Thomas and friends attended some local bars, and when those closed, they went to a party at an apartment on Deerfield Road in Union Township, just off campus.

The Sheriffs Office retrieved video from the party and interviewed dozens of witnesses, while using social media as an investigative tool.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael J. Main said Tuesday one other suspect will face charges in the "coming days."

CMU Police, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department also have assisted in the investigation.

A GoFundMe page for Keller's medical expenses had raised nearly $30,000 as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with an initial goal of $1,000. An update on the GoFundMe page confirmed that Keller is improving, but that he continues to "fight for his life."

Keller hasn't played at Central Michigan. He sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. He spent a year at the University of Cincinnati, but didn't play. He then transferred to Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College before coming to CMU.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984