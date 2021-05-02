CMU quarterback recovering, off ventilator after being shot at party

A Central Michigan quarterback who was shot in the chest at an off-campus party last month continues to make a strong recovery.

John Keller, a junior on the football team, was taken off a ventilator Saturday, his father, Ray, said in a post on Twitter.

"Long way to go but Praise God!" Ray Keller wrote in a post Saturday night. "Thank All of u for ur continued prayers God is listening!"

Keller, 20, was one of two Central Michigan students shot at the party, along with Tyler Bunting, 23, a senior at the university.

Keller was, at different times, listed in "serious" and "critical" condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. According to a GoFundMe page established shortly after the incident early in the morning of April 24, Keller was continuing to "fight for his life." The GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000.

An arrest was made in the case last week by the Isabella County Sheriffs Department, which apprehended Kenneth Thomas in the Metro Detroit area last Tuesday. Thomas faces 10 felony charges. The department, which had access to video from the party at an apartment on Deerfield Road in Union Township just off the Mt. Pleasant campus, was still searching for at least one additional suspect last week. The department also worked many anonymous tips.

Keller sat out last season at Central Michigan per NCAA transfer rules. He has spent time at the University of Cincinnati and Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College.

