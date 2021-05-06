How a video game helped CMU pitcher to perfect game, month-plus scoreless streak

Jordan Patty needed a pitch to get left-handed hitters out. And it just so happened, home in Midland over the summer and quarantining for two weeks after contracting COVID-19, he had some time to work on that. It started with playing "MLB The Show."

"All those guys were throwing cutters," Patty said, with a laugh, speaking of the pitch that Yankees legend Mariano Rivera threw exclusively during a career that made him the first player ever elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I figured I might as well try it."

The cutter became Patty's sixth pitch, along with two- and four-seam fastballs, a curveball, slider and change-up. It's that deep arsenal that's helped the Central Michigan senior right-hander put together a deep resume with the Major League Baseball Draft coming up in July — including a perfect game in his last start, which extended his scoreless streak to 38⅔ innings.

The perfect game came Friday at home against Miami (Ohio); it was seven innings, because of the run rule, in the Chippewas' 14-0 victory. Still, it was the first perfect game in Central Michigan baseball history, which dates back 115 years. It was the program's 22nd no-hitter, and first since 2003.

Patty (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) was Mid-American Conference pitcher of the week for the third time this season. He's second in the league in ERA (1.73) and wins (six), and seventh in strikeouts (61).

"I knew it was special, but I didn't know it was the first one," Patty said of the perfect game. "It's really cool to have my name etched in the record books in this historic program. That's pretty cool."

Said coach Jordan Bischel: "It's kind of what we've seen for quite a few weeks, and for the most part the last couple of years now. He's a bulldog on the mound. ... It's almost like a video game at times. He just throws it where he wants it to go nearly every pitch."

With all perfect games, of course, there is always at least one defensive play to speak of, and on Friday in Mt. Pleasant that was courtesy of junior third baseman Aidan Shepardson. A ball was hit into the hole between third and short, Shepardson ranged three or four steps to his left, made a diving stop and threw the runner out by a step. Patty called that a "hell of a play," then apologized for his language.

There were a couple close calls at the plate, too, with Patty going to at least two 3-1 counts, before getting a groundout and flyout.

Interestingly, Patty woke up Friday morning not feeling the best. He was nervous, and he wasn't sure why, though he admits he always feels anxious before playing Miami. Once he got to the field, though, he felt better, his warmup was good, and by the fourth or fifth inning he started realizing something special was happening — for starters, because nobody would talk to him on the bench between innings.

"After the fifth," said Patty, 22, "no one was coming up to me."

In the seventh inning, knowing that would be the last inning because of the 10-run mercy rule (MLB may not be counting seven-inning no-hitters and perfect games, but Central Michigan has zero qualms), Patty got the first batter to strike out swinging, and the next to pop up to second base.

Facing a Miami pinch-hitter, Patty quickly got ahead 0-2 before throwing two high fastballs, looking for a chase. All of a sudden, he couldn't breathe.

The crowd, including several family members, on its feet, Patty had to step off to compose himself before unleashing a fastball on the corner for a swing and a miss.

Let the Patty Party begin.

"All the guys ran out," Patty said, laughing. "I think Griffin (Lockwood-Powell), our catcher, got punched in the face by one of them.

"They were spraying water bottles and jumping up and down."

Amid all the chaos, Lockwood-Powell, a senior, did some quick thinking, shoving the baseball in his back pocket. He gave it to Patty after the game, and Patty quickly presented it to his father, his coach from age 4 until high school.

In the game, Patty had 11 strikeouts, matching a career high he set just two starts prior.

In his last five starts, Patty has 38 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings, with 18 hits and five walks allowed. He hasn't allowed a run in any of them — or, since March. He has two complete-game shutouts in that span.

His first five starts of the season didn't go as well, with a 4.05 ERA. He was nibbling too much, trying to be too perfect. Coaches, including pitching coach Tony Jandron, told him as much after an early season start against VCU (3⅓ innings, five earned runs on six hits and three walks). Jandron told Patty he had to trust his stuff, which includes a low-90s fastball that has touched 94, and his defense.

"I've used that day and implemented it into every week, my preparation," said Patty, "and it's just turned out really well."

Bischel appreciates Patty sharing the credit, but Bischel said it's all Patty, who "has gotten back to really believing in himself." Bischel first saw Patty, and saw him a lot, when Bischel was coaching at Northwood. Patty played legion games at Northwood, though Northwood didn't have a shot to sign him. There was solid Division I interest.

Patty was the No. 11-ranked prospect in Michigan coming out of Midland High School and signed with Central Michigan to be close to home, when he had other options in Michigan State and Western Michigan.

He was a reliever as a freshman, a hybrid (reliever-starter) as a sophomore, and has been an exclusive starter ever since. Last year, he was off to a 3-0 start with a 0.72 ERA through four starts, when the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was frustrating, obviously, as was MLB limiting its 2020 draft to five rounds and capping the bonus for undrafted free agents at $20,000. (Lockwood-Powell was among the players who turned down $20,000 offers to return to school.)

But Patty tried to make the most of a tough situation, realizing there were far worse things going on in the world than his collegiate career being put on pause. He went to the Northwoods League in Traverse City, where he was for two weeks before he got COVID. That sent him home, where he didn't have it too bad. He did have a nasty cough for a few days — and suddenly, all the time in the world to play "MLB The Show."

Now, he's putting on a heck of a show of his own for a Central Michigan baseball team that is 28-11 overall and in first place in the MAC at 20-4, a game up on Ball State — with the teams set for a four-game series this weekend in Mt. Pleasant. The regular season runs through May 30, and there is no MAC baseball tournament anymore, so the leader at month's end gets the automatic NCAA bid.

"Everything's just worked really well over this past month, I guess, and that's a credit to our coaches and catching," said Patty, whose only previous no-hitter came in high school (he's never had a perfect game), and who has a 1.85 ERA in his four-year college career. "Those guys, they really help keep me locked in and focused.

"It's just been really fun."

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984