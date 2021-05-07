Michigan field hockey headed to national title game with thrilling win over Louisville

Michigan junior Katie Anderson scored in the sixth round of a shootout to send the Wolverines to the NCAA field hockey national championship game.

Michigan defeated Louisville, 2-1, on Friday night and will now face top-ranked North Carolina, the two-time defending national champion, on Sunday at 7 p.m. at UNC’s Karen Shelton Stadium.

North Carolina advanced to the title game after beating Iowa, 3-0, on Friday in the first semifinal. The Tar Heels are 18-1 and have lost one game in the past three seasons. North Carolina have won eight national titles in program history.

It has been 20 years since the second-ranked Michigan field hockey program has won a national championship, and the Wolverines looked to be heading to the national title game in regulation with a 1-0 lead on a third-quarter goal by Anouk Veen. Louisville’s Emilia Kaczmarczyk, however, tied the game with 1:18 left.

After two scoreless overtimes, Michigan and Louisville went to a shootout. The Wolverines took a 3-1 advantage, but Louisville tied it, 3-3, to head to a second shootout. The Cardinals missed on their first attempt against Michigan goalie Anna Speiker. Anderson was first up for the Wolverines and scored the winning goal from the right corner.

Michigan has now made six Final Four appearance in program history (1999, 2001, 2003, 2017, 2020, 2021) and is 15-2 this season.

The Wolverines have won 12 straight and outscored opponents, 28-3, during that stretch. They’ve had nine shutouts in that span, including a 2-0 victory against Bucknell in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Spieker entered the semifinal leading the country in goals-again average (.38) and save percentage (.895).