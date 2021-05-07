Michigan field hockey two wins away from second national title

It has been 20 years since the Michigan field hockey program has won a national championship, and the Wolverines are now two wins away.

Second-ranked Michigan plays No. 3 Louisville at 4 p.m. Friday in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the national championship game on Sunday. Two-time defending national champion North Carolina is hosting the Final Four at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels face Iowa in the first semifinal.

This is Michigan’s fifth NCAA Final Four appearance in program history (1999, 2001, 2003, 2017 and 2020) — the Wolverines won the 2001 national title. Michigan is 14-2 this season.

“The girls have worked really hard, and we’ve been through a ton of adversity to get here,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz, in her 21st season, told MGoBlueTV last week after advancing to the Final Four. “They’re being very selfless and working hard. I feel like they’ve earned it.”

Louisville is 14-5 and is led by Mercedes Pastor, who has 13 goals and six assists this season. The Wolverines have won three of the last five meetings with the Cardinals, but Louisville eliminated Michigan, 2-1, in double-overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

“They’ve got a very talented team and a lot of younger players, even a couple of freshmen that we don’t know a lot about," Louisville coach Justine Sowry told the Louisville Courier Journal. "So in terms of their style, pretty familiar, but in terms of their individual players, we have to just take a closer look to pick up some tendencies."

Michigan, which earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten Tournament, has 11 freshmen among the 28 players on the roster.

Entering the game, the Wolverines have won 11 straight and have outscored opponents, 26-2, during that stretch. They’ve also had nine shutouts, including a 2-0 victory against Bucknell in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Junior goalie Anna Spieker leads the country in goals-against average (0.38) and save percentage (.895). Sarah Pyrtek, a sophomore, leads Michigan with six goals and three assists this season. The Wolverines have had 12 players score at least one goal this season and 10 have multiple goals.

