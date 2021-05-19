UDM women's basketball coach breaks silence: I was 'blindsided' by allegations

Detroit — Detroit Mercy women's basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert broke her silence Wednesday, four months after the team's season was shut down amid players' and parents' allegations of verbal, mental and physical abuse.

Gilbert was retained as head coach after two investigations found almost all allegations "unsubstantiated," according to athletic director Robert Vowels. None of the 14 players on last season's roster will return for next season.

"It's been a very difficult situation," Gilbert told two Detroit reporters Wednesday in an interview, during which her and Vowels took all questions.

"I just want to say, first, I care deeply about our student-athletes. I always have liked and admired these women. I have always talked positively about the opportunity I had to come here. ...I came to Detroit Mercy because I really believed in this university."

After the season was shut down after 14 games — Detroit Mercy was 1-13, but coming off two of its best-played games of the season — Vowels met collectively and individually with the players to hear their concerns.

The school then launched two investigations, one related to the NCAA-violation allegations, conducted by athletic department official Steve Corder and university counsel Carey DeWitt of Butzel Long, and one related to non-NCAA-violation allegations, conducted by Dewitt and Detroit Mercy HR's Alana Dillard-Slaughter. Every player who agreed to an interview was interviewed, and every coach and staff member was interviewed, including men's head basketball coach Mike Davis, who observed most of the women's team's practices this past season.

Hundreds of pages of documents, texts and emails were reviewed, Vowels said.

The university did determine that there were level-3 NCAA violations, related to a summer supervised running program and about "3-6 hours" of extra countable athletically related activity (CARA), or practice time, during the season. The university has reported the violations to the NCAA, and Vowels said, "We are continuing to collaborate with the NCAA during this transition period, and the remedies will be in place beginning with the upcoming academic year."

Vowels said the investigations also found issues with communication, "which we have addressed internally."

But Vowels strongly disputed the allegations that player injuries weren't taken seriously, or that players were told to play through injuries or keep quiet about concussion symptoms. Gilbert doesn't have any authority to force players to play hurt, Vowels said.

On the allegations that players were told to ignore COVID-19 symptoms, Vowels also shot that down, saying the school did exhaustive testing, up to three times a week, without one player testing positive during the season.

Parents of the players sent a letter to Vowels in mid-January, outlining numerous allegations. It completely "blindsided" Gilbert, she said. She denied ever saying, "Cowards limp, losers limp," as alleged in the parents letter.

"Have I talked about our team being more mentally tough, being more confident, being stronger in our approach to the game. ... yes," Gilbert said. "But that's not a coaching strategy that I use to demean or belittle anyone.

"All I have done is try to come and change a culture."

At no point was she on suspension, Vowels said. During the investigation, Gilbert didn't know if she would keep her job. She's entering her second season, after being hired following a wildly successful run at Division II Virginia Union.

Vowels said there are no plans to publicly release the findings of the investigations.

Vowels also said there are talks underway to keep any of the players from last year's roster on scholarship should they want to finish their education at Detroit Mercy. Many of the players have transferred, or intend to transfer, to continue their basketball careers.

Check back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984