CMU quarterback leaves hospital nearly four weeks after being shot

The Central Michigan quarterback who was shot at an off-campus party last month was set to be discharged from the hospital Friday, according to his father.

John Keller has been in the hospital in Flint since the early morning hours of April 24, and was initially listed in "serious" and "critical" condition after being shot in the chest. Friends wrote on a GoFundMe page he was fighting for his life. He was taken off a ventilator early this month, and was sitting up and smiling for pictures Friday.

"John is headed home today!!" John's father, Ray, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "God is Great! Thank you to (Hurley Medical Center) trauma team for saving his life and the amazing care!"

Keller, 20, was one of two Central Michigan students who were shot at the off-campus party, along with Tyler Bunting, 23, a senior. Both suffered a single gunshot wound.

An arrest was made in late April by the Isabella County Sheriffs Department; Kenneth Thomas was apprehended in the Detroit area, and faces 10 felony charges. The Sheriffs Department, aided which was aided by the Michigan State Police, examined extensive video from the party at an apartment on Deerfield Road in Union Township, just off campus. The department also received several anonymous tips.

According to police, a fight or argument broke out at the party, with one person leaving to retrieve a gun, returning and firing shots. Authorities had been seeking a possible second suspect.

The GoFundMe page, created to cover Keller's medical expenses, raised more than $30,000 for the Kellers, from more than 500 individual donors.

Prior to arriving at Central Michigan last year, Keller, 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds and from Canton, Ohio, spent time at the University of Cincinnati and Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College. He sat out last season, in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

Keller entered spring ball as one of four quarterbacks on the roster, along with returning starter Daniel Richardson, Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon and freshman Tyler Pape.

