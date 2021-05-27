Quick Lane Bowl to be played Dec. 27; televised on ESPN

The Detroit News

After a year away, the Quick Lane Bowl is back.

The bowl game at Ford Field will be played Monday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m., the Detroit Lions announced Thursday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

It will be the seventh edition of the Quick Lane Bowl, which was canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Detroit without a bowl game for the first time since 1996.

“We are excited to host the Quick Lane Bowl again in 2021 after a pause in 2020,” said Brad Micheals, executive director of the Quick Lane Bowl and events. “The Detroit Lions are committed to postseason college football in Detroit both as a holiday tradition and keeping the city in consideration for the Big Ten Championship game and potential College Football Playoff games.”

The Quick Lane Bowl will pit teams from the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference. Pitt defeated Eastern Michigan, 34-30, in the last Quick Lane Bowl in 2019.