After being retained amid abuse allegations, Detroit Mercy cuts ties with AnnMarie Gilbert

Detroit — AnnMarie Gilbert's time at Detroit Mercy is over.

The university announced Tuesday that Gilbert, who spent one controversy-filled season as head women's basketball coach, has departed the school. The decision was "HR personnel-related," according to athletic director Robert Vowels, and not related to student-athletes or the NCAA.

LaTayna Collins, who recently was promoted to recruiting coordinator, was named interim head coach and will coach the entire 2020-21 season, Vowels said.

"The University looks forward to providing her the support she needs to have a winning season," the university said in a statement Tuesday.

Gilbert was named head coach last offseason, but the 2020-21 season was cut short after the players' parents sent a letter to university administration alleging mental, verbal and physical abuse. Players asked to finish the season under a different coach, but Vowels said no and instead shut down the season in January, after 14 games (1-13 record).

The school then launched two months-long investigations, and determined there was no evidence of abuse and retained Gilbert as head coach in April.

Gilbert then told reports from two Detroit newspapers last month she was "blindsided" by allegations.

"I just want to say, first, I care deeply about our student-athletes," she said last month. "I always have liked and admired these women. I have always talked positively about the opportunity I had to come here. ... I came to Detroit Mercy because I really believed in this university."

After the season was shut down, one Detroit Mercy player after another entered the transfer portal, with several finding new schools. Two players who entered the portal withdrew their names, with one, Maxine Moore, looking to return to the school. She was told no. Another, Aly Reiff, decided to discontinue her college basketball career.

The Titans are poised to have complete roster turnover for the 2021-22 season.

Gilbert came to Detroit Mercy after a successful run at Division II Virginia Union. She also previously coached at Eastern Michigan, and was an assistant coach at Michigan State. Exceeding practice time landed Eastern Michigan probation during her tenure, and the NCAA hit her with a two-year show-cause penalty. Practice-time issues were among the allegations at Detroit Mercy, and were found true and a low-level NCAA violation, which the university has self-reported.

Gilbert replaced Bernard Scott at Detroit Mercy; he coached five seasons.

Collins joined Gilbert's staff in June 2020, after several stints as a head coach, including at Hartford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland; Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee; Saint Augustine's College in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Southern Vermont College in Bennington, as well as in high school. Collins also has been an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, Radford, Marist and Coppin State.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984