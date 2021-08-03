WMU hockey shakeup: Andy Murray leaves after 10 seasons; ex-Wings assistant takes over

Western Michigan has announced a shakeup with its hockey program, with longtime coach Andy Murray announcing his resignation Tuesday.

He will be replaced by WMU alum and former Red Wings assistant Pat Ferschweiler.

By all accounts, the WMU-Murray parting seems amicable. He was coach for 10 seasons, and is the second-winningest coach in program history, with 167 victories.

"The announcement that I am resigning and Pat Ferschweiler is moving into the role as head coach is one that I felt was necessary," Murray said in a statement. "The last 10 years at WMU have been as rewarding as anything I have done in my life. I am in great health and full of energy, so this is not a retirement. I still have a number of things on my bucket list and now is the time to pursue those.

"My goal has always been to have our program in great shape when I did decide to move on. We are in that position right now and the transition to Pat will be smooth and well-received by our present players and alumni. He is a Bronco and is well prepared.

"I have always considered my position at Western to be a privilege and responsibility and gave my best every day. I want to thank everyone for the opportunity I have enjoyed and look forward to being a Bronco in a different way. Go Broncos!"

Murray's tenure included three 20-win seasons, two NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2012 Central Collegiate Hockey Association tournament championship. He has sent nine Broncos to the NHL, and coached four All-Americans. He was named league coach of the year in 2017.

Ferschweiler has been associate head coach at WMU since 2019. He first joined the staff in 2010, when now-Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill was in charge.

Ferschweiler also was an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins and then the Red Wings, both under Blashill, before returning to WMU in 2019.

At WMU, Ferschweiler has been praised for his recruiting efforts.

"I'm excited to be able to hand the reins of our Bronco hockey team over to one of our own," Western Michigan AD Kathy Beauregard said in a statement. "Pat showed his leadership qualities as a player for the Broncos, as an assistant coach and as our associate head coach. He is a great teacher of the game and has coached at all levels under some outstanding mentors, including Andy Murray and Jeff Blashill.

"I look forward to his new leadership role as the head coach of our hockey program with a goal of our team regular competing for championships while continuing to excel in the classroom."

Beauregard didn't immediately return a message seeking comment from The News.

Western Michigan was 10-12-3 last season, but returns a lot of talent, including seniors Paul Washe, Ethen Frank and Josh Passolt, who are taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA amid COVID-19. Ronnie Attard, league offensive defenseman of the year, returns for his junior season.

All three Western Michigan athletics programs now have had coaching changes in the last five years, with Tim Lester succeeding P.J. Fleck in football in January 2017, and Clayton Bates taking over for the fired Steve Hawkins in men's basketball in March 2020.

"I am honored and humbled to be the next head coach of the Western Michigan hockey program," Ferschweiler said in a statement. "

"Coach Murray has given everything he has to this program for the last 11 years and has left it in a better place. I would like to thank him for his friendship and leadership through our time together. I also wish him all the best in whatever challenge he takes on next. We have a tremendous group of players on this team and I'm very excited to get started as their head coach."

Ferschweiler, 51, played right wing for WMU from 1990-93.

