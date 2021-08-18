Wayne State basketball to host Michigan in exhibition to open new arena

Wayne State will open its new basketball arena with a flourish.

The Warriors will host Michigan in an exhibition in the inaugural game at the new arena on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

It’s a collaboration between Wayne State athletic director Rob Fournier and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel for a high-level opponent in the debut of the new arena for the Warriors, who play in Division II.

"I truly appreciate the willingness of Coach (Juwan) Howard and Warde to provide this opportunity to open our arena with the state's premier Division 1 program," Fournier said in a statement. "To me, it underscores their genuine support for the City of Detroit and our community.”

Wayne State also has a partnership with the Pistons on the new arena, which also will house the Pistons’ G League franchise, the Motor City Cruise. The Cruise will begin their first season in the G League in the fall as well.

In the past, Wayne State has played against Michigan in games at Crisler Center. This time, the Wolverines are returning the favor.

"I want to personally thank Coach Howard and his staff for helping us open our new basketball arena," Wayne State coach David Greer said. "It certainly has been a long time coming (with the new arena) and the partnership with the Detroit Pistons made it happen. To have a Division I program in Michigan be a part of our celebration of opening our new arena will make it a big event for our young men since Michigan is a big part of Detroit basketball.”

Wayne State is offering men’s and basketball season tickets for the new arena on its website, and 20% of the tickets will be reserved for students.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard