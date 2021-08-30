Grand Valley cancels football opener because of opponent's COVID-19 issues

Grand Valley State has waited nearly two years to play a football game.

It's going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The university announced Monday that its season opener against Edinboro, set for Saturday in Allendale, has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocol issues within the Edinboro program.

Edinboro, of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, also was set to play its first game since 2019. Both teams had their 2020 seasons canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Edinboro coach Jake Nulph was hired in January 2020, and still hasn't coached a game.

"We are obviously disappointed with the cancelation of the game," Grand Valley State coach Matt Mitchell said. "Our players were looking forward to getting back on the field for this game, but we will regroup and show the resilience this group has displayed over the last two years."

Officials for Grand Valley State, a Division II powerhouse that was picked to finish second in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference behind Ferris State, will continue to search for a fill-in opponent for either Friday or Saturday. But given the notice, it's not overly likely.

The Lakers' next scheduled game is Sept. 11, also at home, against Colorado State-Pueblo.

Grand Valley State's last football game was Nov. 16, 2019, a 31-17 loss at Wayne State.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984