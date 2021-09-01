CMU's Jim McElwain sidelined with surgery for appendicitis; Tim Skipper takes over

Those weren't stomach butterflies for the opener of the college football season.

Central Michigan head football coach Jim McElwain has been diagnosed with appendicitis and was undergoing surgery Wednesday, the university announced.

Assistant coach Tim Skipper will oversee the program until McElwain's return; there was no timetable announced by the athletic department Wednesday.

Skipper was scheduled to meet with the media after practice Wednesday night.

McElwain, 59, is entering his third season as Chippewas head coach, after prior stints at Colorado State and Florida. Central Michigan opens the season at 4 p.m. Saturday at Missouri. It's unclear if McElwain will be there, or if Skipper, also the linebackers coach, will handle the head-coaching duties.

Skipper is in his second season with Central Michigan, after also working under McElwain at Florida and Colorado State.

McElwain is 11-9 at Central Michigan, including 3-3 in last year's shortened season, after being tapped to replace John Bonamego in what was a marquee hire for a mid-major program.

The Chippewas were picked to finish fourth in the Mid-American Conference West Division, behind Ball State, Western Michigan and Toledo, and ahead of Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984