Detroit News college football picks: Week 1

Matt Charboneau, Angelis Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the college football season.

Michigan State +3 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Western Michigan +17 at Michigan

Charboneau: Western

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Western

Wojnowski: Western

Penn State +4.5 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

West Virginia -3.5 at Maryland

Charboneau: West Virginia

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojnowski: West Virginia

Indiana +3.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Iowa

Oregon State +7 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Purdue

Niyo: Purdue

Wojnowski: Oregon State

Texas-San Antonio +6.5 at Illinois

Charboneau: Illinois

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: UTSA

Wojnowski: UTSA

Miami (Ohio) +23 at Cincinnati

Charboneau: Cincinnati

Chengelis: Cincinnati

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Miami (Ohio)

Alabama -18.5 at Miami (Fla.)

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Miami (Fla.)

Fresno State +20.5 at Oregon

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Oregon

Niyo: Oregon

Wojnowski: Fresno State

Louisiana-Lafayette +9 at Texas

Charboneau: Texas

Chengelis: Texas

Niyo: Texas

Wojnowski: Texas

Georgia +3 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Clemson

LSU -3.5 at UCLA

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: UCLA

Wojnowski: LSU

Notre Dame -7 at Florida State

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Notre Dame

Central Michigan +13 at Missouri

Charboneau: Central

Chengelis: Missouri

Niyo: Central

Wojnowski: Central