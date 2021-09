Detroit News college football picks: Week 4

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 4 of the college football season.

Rutgers +19 at Michigan

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Rutgers

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Nebraska +3 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State (best bet)

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State (best bet)

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Bowling Green +31 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Bowling Green

Chengelis: Bowling Green

Niyo: Bowling Green

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Notre Dame +3 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin (best bet)

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Wisconsin (best bet)

Kent State +17 at Maryland

Charboneau: Kent State

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Maryland

Colorado State +22 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Colorado State

Indiana -9 at Western Kentucky

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Western Kentucky

Wojnowski: Western Kentucky

Southern Mississippi +46 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Southern Mississippi

Wojnowski: Alabama

Georgia -31 at Vanderbilt

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia

West Virginia +19.5 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: West Virginia

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojnowski: West Virginia

Clemson -12 at North Carolina State

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Akron +53 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Akron

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Akron

Wojnowski: Akron

Florida International +13 at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Florida International

San Jose State PK at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Western Michigan

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojnowski: Western Michigan

Texas State -4 at Eastern Michigan

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan

Records

Charboneau: 9-6 last week, 25-20 overall, 1-2 best bets

Chengelis: 10-5 last week, 24-21 overall, 2-1 best bets

Niyo: 5-10 last week, 25-20 overall, 1-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 9-6 last week, 22-23 overall, 1-2 best bets