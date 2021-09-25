Saturday's state football: Eleby leads Western Michigan to victory over San Jose State

Kalamazoo, Mich. — Kaleb Eleby threw for two touchdowns and the Western Michigan defense dominated in a 23-3 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Eleby found Jaylen Hall for 22 yards and Corey Crooms for 37 as the Broncos (3-1) led 20-3 at halftime after the Spartans (2-2) opened the scoring with a field goal.

Eleby was 17 of 28 for 200 yards as Western Michigan finished with 347 yards of offense.

San Jose State had 119 yards and three turnovers, and three quarterbacks were ineffective under pressure.

Western Michigan had six sacks and 11 tackles for losses of 56 yards. Ralph Holley led the way with 2 1/2 sacks. Ali Fayad had two sacks, three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

More Saturday state games

(At) Eastern Michigan 59,Texas State 21: Ben Bryant threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. The Eagles (3-1) used a balanced attack in picking up the win with four passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Eastern Michigan threw for 257 yards and rushed for 247 in outgaining the Bobcats 504-300.

Bryant’s 39-yard run gave Eastern Michigan a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Eagles never trailed.

The Bobcats (1-3) got a 29-yard pass from Brady McBride to Trevis Graham Jr. in the final two minutes of the first half and then another McBride 29-yarder, this one to Javen Banks, to cut the lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter. But the Eagles responded with 31 consecutive points.

Samson Evans rushed for two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan as seven Eagles reached the end zone. Bryant finished 20-of-33 passing for 228 yards and rushed for another 52 yards. Dylan Drummond had a touchdown catch and threw for another off a double-pass play.

McBride was 16 of 25 for 187 yards passing and three touchdowns, two going to Banks.

(At) Central Michigan 31, Florida International 27: Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit. Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Richardson’s 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU’s first lead since 3-0.

Nichols carried it 25 times for 152 yards for Central Michigan (2-2). Starter Jacob Sirmon was 14-for-26 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sirmon found Dallas Dixon for an 11-yard score to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

Richardson finished 16 of 23 for 276 yards.

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards

Dames’ blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.

Saturday's other scores

Adrian 56, Finlandia 6

Albion 23, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 20

Alfred 10, Kalamazoo 7

Alma 35, Martin Luther 27

Ferris State 38, Davenport 0

Grand Valley 44, Michigan Tech 21

Hope 52, Northwestern (Minn.) 10

Northwood 37, Northern Michigan 20

Olivet 44, Millsaps 27