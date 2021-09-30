Orchard Lake St. Mary's Alex Mooney named top incoming freshman in college baseball

The draft's loss was Duke's gain.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's star Alex Mooney this week was named the No. 1-ranked incoming freshman in all of college baseball, according to Perfect Game USA.

Mooney has arrived at Duke, having made it clear to the more than 25 major-league teams that scouted him this spring that it would take a significant signing bonus for him to pass up on a college education.

He was considered a first- or second-round Major League Baseball Draft prospect — Baseball America ranked him No. 65 among 2021 draft prospects — but he wasn't selected, because of the financial warning.

"You know, for me, I try to not worry about it," Mooney told The Detroit News earlier this year, speaking of the draft. "You control what you can control.

"I feel like if you pay too much attention to it, it gets to your head."

Instead of grinding it out in the minor leagues, Mooney has a chance to do something special at Duke, which has the No. 9-ranked freshman class per Baseball America and No. 17 per Perfect Game USA.

After losing the 2020 prep season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mooney, of Rochester Hills, had a monster 2021, playing shortstop and bashing at the plate in helping lead Orchard Lake St. Mary's to a second consecutive state championship and third in six years. In one April doubleheader, he had four home runs.

For the season, he batted .460/.564/.791 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs.

Other Michigan players among Perfect Game USA's top 100 incoming freshmen include Portage's Luke Leto (No. 56, LSU) and Wyandotte's Anthony Migliaccio (No. 64, Vanderbilt).

Mooney, 19, was considered the top prep baseball player in Michigan in 2021, and No. 12 nationally, according to Perfect Game USA. He was ranked the fifth-best shortstop.

