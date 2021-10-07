No GLI in Detroit this year, but UM, MSU will resume 'Duel in the D'

Michigan and Michigan State hockey will square off in Detroit this season, after all.

The schools announced Thursday the return of the "Duel in the D," set for Saturday, Feb. 12, at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

The announcement comes four months after the Great Lakes Invitational, held in Detroit for decades, was moved out of Little Caesars Arena to campus sites for 2021. That makes the event a showcase rather than the traditional tournament. Western Michigan will play at Michigan State and Michigan Tech will play at Michigan on Dec. 29. Western Michigan then plays at Michigan and Michigan Tech plays at Michigan State on Dec. 30. The GLI was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, the GLI had been played in Detroit every year since 1965 — from Olympia Stadium to Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, with a one-off at Comerica Park in 2013.

This will be the fifth rendition of the "Duel in the D," with Michigan winning in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Michigan State won the first meeting in 2016. The teams play for the "Iron D" trophy.

MSU and No. 3-ranked UM also will play twice at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, on Nov. 5 and Feb. 11, and once at Munn Arena in East Lansing, on Nov. 6.

The Detroit game will be MSU's "home" game and tickets will available through MSU's ticket office and the LCA box office. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984