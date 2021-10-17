Michigan, Michigan State continue climb in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Things continue to look up for Michigan and Michigan State
The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, while Michigan State moved up one, to No. 9.
Michigan State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 20-15 victory over Indiana, while Michigan (6-0, 4-0) had the weekend off.
Georgia remained No. 1, garnering all 63 first-place votes. Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 2.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Georgia (63 first-place votes), 7-0, 1575 points (last week: 1)
2. Cincinnati, 6-0, 1483 (3)
3. Oklahoma, 7-0, 1434 (4)
4. Alabama, 6-1, 1393 (5)
5. Ohio State, 5-1, 1252 (6)
6. Michigan, 6-0, 1214 (8)
7. Penn State, 5-1, 1116 (7)
8. Oklahoma State, 6-0, 1082 (12)
9. Michigan State, 7-0, 1076 (10)
10. Oregon, 5-1, 1054 (9)
11. Iowa, 6-1, 1048 (2)
12. Mississippi, 5-1, 879 (13)
13. Notre Dame, 5-1, 763 (14)
14. Coastal Carolina, 6-0, 736 (15)
15. Kentucky, 6-1, 723 (11)
16. Wake Forest, 6-0, 629 (16)
17. Texas A&M, 5-2, 536 (21)
18. NC State, 5-1, 485 (22)
19. Auburn, 5-2, 397 (NR)
20. Baylor, 6-1, 378 (NR)
21. SMU, 6-0, 358 (23)
22. San Diego State, 6-0, 284 (24)
23. Pittsburgh, 5-1, 177 (NR)
24. UTSA, 7-0, 104 (NR)
25. Purdue, 4-2, 68 (NR)
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
