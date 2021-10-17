Michigan, Michigan State continue climb in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Things continue to look up for Michigan and Michigan State

The Wolverines moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, while Michigan State moved up one, to No. 9.

Michigan State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 20-15 victory over Indiana, while Michigan (6-0, 4-0) had the weekend off.

Georgia remained No. 1, garnering all 63 first-place votes. Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 2.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Georgia (63 first-place votes), 7-0, 1575 points (last week: 1)

2. Cincinnati, 6-0, 1483 (3)

3. Oklahoma, 7-0, 1434 (4)

4. Alabama, 6-1, 1393 (5)

5. Ohio State, 5-1, 1252 (6)

6. Michigan, 6-0, 1214 (8)

7. Penn State, 5-1, 1116 (7)

8. Oklahoma State, 6-0, 1082 (12)

9. Michigan State, 7-0, 1076 (10)

10. Oregon, 5-1, 1054 (9)

11. Iowa, 6-1, 1048 (2)

12. Mississippi, 5-1, 879 (13)

13. Notre Dame, 5-1, 763 (14)

14. Coastal Carolina, 6-0, 736 (15)

15. Kentucky, 6-1, 723 (11)

16. Wake Forest, 6-0, 629 (16)

17. Texas A&M, 5-2, 536 (21)

18. NC State, 5-1, 485 (22)

19. Auburn, 5-2, 397 (NR)

20. Baylor, 6-1, 378 (NR)

21. SMU, 6-0, 358 (23)

22. San Diego State, 6-0, 284 (24)

23. Pittsburgh, 5-1, 177 (NR)

24. UTSA, 7-0, 104 (NR)

25. Purdue, 4-2, 68 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

