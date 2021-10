Detroit News college football picks: Week 8

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the college football season. All picks made against the spread.

Northwestern +21.5 at Michigan

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Ohio State -19 at Indiana

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State (best bet)

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Illinois +23.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Penn State

Wisconsin -3 at Purdue

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Maryland +5 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Minnesota

Chengelis: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Clemson +4.5 at Pittsburgh

Charboneau: Pittsburgh

Chengelis: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Pittsburgh

Wojnowski: Clemson

Cincinnati -27 at Navy

Charboneau: Cincinnati

Chengelis: Navy

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

Oklahoma -39 at Kansas

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Oklahoma State +6.5 at Iowa State

Charboneau: Oklahoma State

Chengelis: Iowa State

Niyo: Iowa State

Wojnowski: Oklahoma State

Tennessee +28 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Tennessee

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

USC +6.5 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame (best bet)

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: USC

Oregon +1 at UCLA

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: Oregon

Wojnowski: UCLA

Northern Illinois +5 at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central Michigan (best bet)

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Central Michigan

Western Michigan -4 at Toledo

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Western Michigan

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojnowski: Toledo

Eastern Michigan -3.5 at Bowling Green

Charboneau: Bowling Green

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan

Records

Charboneau: 8-7 last week, 55-49-2 overall, 4-2-1 best bets

Chengelis: 8-7 last week, 53-51-2 overall, 5-2 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week, 59-45-2 overall, 4-2-1 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 59-45-2 overall, 4-3 best bets