Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh make midseason watch list for Dodd Trophy

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are among 16 on the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, annually awarded to the head coach whose team has success on the field, while also stressing academics, leadership and integrity.

Harbaugh has Michigan off to a 6-0 start and ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, while Tucker has Michigan State off to a 7-0 start and ranked No. 9. Their teams will meet Oct. 30 in East Lansing.

“Each of these coaches embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd stressed every day of his coaching career,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men, in addition to winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”

The list also includes Alabama's Nick Saban, the former Michigan State head coach, and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, who had head-coaching stops at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.

Here are the coaches on the midseason watch list:

► Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

► Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

► Mario Cristobal, Oregon

► Ryan Day, Ohio State

► Dave Doeren, NC State

► Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

► Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

► Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

► James Franklin, Penn State

► Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

► Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

► Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

► Nick Saban, Alabama

► Kirby Smart, Georgia

► Mark Stoops, Kentucky

► Mel Tucker, Michigan State