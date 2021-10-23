Saturday's state football: Eastern Michigan scores 55 points, soars past Bowling Green

Detroit News staff and wires

Bowling Green, Ohio — Ben Bryant passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Eastern Michigan rolled to a 55-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) scored three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.

Bryant had a 31-yard scoring pass to Bryson Cannon and his touchdown run in a second quarter that was highlighted by David Carter’s 42-yard punt return for a touchdown. That helped Eastern Michigan take a 24-10 lead at the half.

Bryant connected with Gunnar Oakes for a 37- yard score in the third quarter and Darius Boone ran for a score before running back Samson Evans found Dylan Drummond for a 16-yard score, set up when the Falcons lost a fumble on the kickoff.

Backup quarterback Preston Hutchinson had a touchdown pass to Thomas Odukoya in the fourth quarter.

Bryant was 20-for-26 passing for 286 yards.

Nate Needham’s field goal to open the scoring for Bowling Green (2-7, 0-4) made him 14 of 14 on the season.

More games

► Northern Illinois 39, (at) Central Michigan 38: Former MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Kanon Woodill kicked the go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in his first collegiate action to give Northern Illinois a come-from-behind win.

Trayvon Rudolph kept the Huskies’ final drive alive with a 7-yard gain off a reverse on fourth-and-1 at the 50. Jay Ducker followed with a 26-yard run and four plays later Woodill kicked a 26-yard field goal with 56 seconds left.

CMU reached the Huskies’ 22 with five seconds left and lined up for a field-goal attempt that ended with a low snap.

NIU (6-2, 4-0) won its fifth straight to remain the only MAC team without a loss in conference play.

Trailing 35-18 in the third quarter, Lombardi and Rudolph connected on a 75-yard pass play that began the Huskies’ rally. They had a 36-35 lead after Clint Ratkovich’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter before Marshall Meeder gave the Chippewas their last lead on a 38-yard field goal with six minutes remaining.

Daniel Richardson threw for 289 yards and three scores for Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) with Kalil Pimpleton collecting 130 yards receiving. Lew Nichols III had 192 yards rushing on 22 carries with two scores.

More scores

(At) Albion 38, Olivet 17

Davenport 21, (at) Northwood 14

Ferris State 38, (at) Michigan Tech 10

Grand Valley State 28, (at) Northern Michigan 24

(At) Hope 19, Adrian 7

(At) Trine 47, Kalamazoo 13