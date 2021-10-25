'College GameDay' returning to East Lansing for first time since 2015

Many Michigan State and Michigan football fans felt disrespected when it was announced this week's rivalry showdown would kick off at noon rather than prime time.

ESPN's announcement early Monday afternoon should make both fan bases feel a little better.

ESPN's "College GameDay" has picked East Lansing for Saturday's weekly pregame coverage, marking the show's first trip to Michigan State's campus since 2015. The set will be on Ralph Young Field, just southwest of Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State also will host Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" show, and that will be set up just southeast of the stadium. Fox is carrying the UM-MSU game.

The Spartans and Wolverines, both 7-0 and ranked in the top 10 in both major national polls, are meeting as undefeated teams for the first time since 2010, and the first time with both in the top 10 since 1964.

Michigan opened as a four-point favorite, a line that is creeping up a bit following the Wolverines' convincing win over Northwestern on Saturday. The Spartans were on a bye.

For "GameDay," featuring Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Michigan legend Desmond Howard, choosing UM-MSU became quite clear after Penn State lost in nine overtimes to Illinois last weekend. That gave Penn State two losses ahead of its game against one-loss Ohio State this weekend. That game was chosen last week to be this week's prime-time game, on ABC.

Michigan State is 3-5 when "College GameDay" comes to East Lansing, including 1-1 against Michigan. The last time MSU played host to "College GameDay" before a Michigan game was 1999, when both were undefeated.

The last time "College GameDay" was in the state was 2018, for Michigan's win over Wisconsin. The show has been to Ann Arbor 12 times.

In 2016, the show made a rare trip to Kalamazoo, for Western Michigan's win over Buffalo.

'GameDay' in East Lansing

►Sept. 12, 2015: No. 5 MSU, 31, No. 7 Oregon 28

►Nov. 8, 2014: No. 13 Ohio State 49, No. 7 MSU 37

►Sept. 29, 2012: No. 14 Ohio State 17, No. 20 MSU 16

►Oct. 22, 2011: No, 15 MSU 37, No. 4 Wisconsin 31

►Nov. 19, 2005: No. 5 Penn State 31, MSU 22

►Sept. 18, 2004: Notre Dame 31, MSU 24

►Oct. 9, 1999: No. 11 MSU 34, No. 3 Michigan 31

►Oct. 25, 1997: No. 5 Michigan 23, No. 14 MSU 7

