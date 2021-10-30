Saturday's state football: Harris runs wild, leads Wayne State over Northwood

Detroit News staff

Myren Harris had four touchdown runs of 45 yards or longer and Wayne State defeated Northwood, 56-21, at Wayne State Stadium in Detroit on Saturday evening.

Harris started his big day with runs of 52 and 63 yards in the first quarter, giving the Warriors a 14-0 lead.

He grew the lead to 35-7 in the second quarter with a 77-yard run, then made it 42-14 in the third quarter with a 45-yard run.

Harris finished with 327 yards on 20 carries.

In between Harris' runs, Chase Churchill threw TD passes of 42 yards to Kameron Ford and 29 yards to Trevonte Davis, and TD runs by Nick Isley and Avery Hall gave Wayne State (2-7, 2-3 GLIAC) its last two scores.

Northwood (1-7, 0-5) got its scores on runs by Brock Franklin and Cashual Goldsmith, and a touchdown pass from Ty Cox to Noah Koenigsknecht.

Churchill was efficient for Wayne State, completing 13 of 14 passes for 175 yards.

