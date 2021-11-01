MAC notebook: CMU looks to reverse rivalry vs. WMU: 'They've embarrassed us'

It’s Central Michigan-Western Michigan week with the intense rivalry continuing with Wednesday night’s showdown at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

The Broncos have won three straight in the series and six of the last seven, with CMU’s latest win coming at Waldo in 2017 when the Chippewas battled back from a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points in a 35-28 win.

WMU defeated the Chippewas 31-15 the last time the teams met in Kalamazoo in 2019. The Broncos controlled its own destiny in the Mid-American Conference West before losing its final regular season game at Northern Illinois, opening the door for the Chips to win the division title and advance to the conference championship game at Ford Field.

In the pandemic-filled 2020 season, the Broncos traveled to Mount Pleasant and defeated the Chippewas in a shootout, 52-44, and again controlled its own destiny before losing their regular-season finale at Ball State, 30-27, watching Ball State win the division title and then win the MAC championship.

“This is a big game for players, alumni and fans,” said WMU fifth-year coach Tim Lester, who played quarterback for the Broncos in the rivalry in 1999 when they defeated CMU in Kalamazoo and went on to play Marshall in the MAC title game. “All alumni know their record versus Central off the top of their heads years later.

“Coach Mac (CMU third-year coach Jim McElwain) has those guys playing at a very high level. We will have to take care of the ball and control the line of scrimmage to have success.”

More: WMU AD Kathy Beauregard, who gave Blashill and Fleck their starts, announces retirement

There will be no team — CMU (4-4, 2-2) or WMU (5-3, 2-2) — controlling its own destiny with a win this time around, as the Chips and Broncos limp into this one, both two games back of Northern Illinois (6-2, 4-0).

The reason is simple for WMU’s slide in the standings. The Broncos have turned the ball over in both MAC losses, four times in a 45-20 loss to Ball State in Kalamazoo on Oct. 9 and two more turnovers in a 34-15 loss at Toledo on Oct. 23, which included a scoop and score by the Rockets.

The Chippewas failed to take advantage of a great opportunity in their last game, failing to protect a 28-10 lead in a 39-38 loss to Northern Illinois back on Oct. 23 when CMU had a botched snap on a potential game-winning 39-yard field goal with five seconds left.

McElwain, the former head coach at Florida, desperately wants a win in the rivalry, feeling the Chippewas have been embarrassed by the Broncos the last two years.

“This team has embarrassed us and me personally,” McElwain said of the Broncos. “We have to do something different because they’ve embarrassed us and that’s not good for this university. This university prior to the past really 10 years (WMU 8-2 record) had a good stronghold on this rivalry, and I feel like since I’ve been here I’ve just simply let those people down.

“What Herb (Deromedi) did to them in his years here and a lot of the players, this is something that I think most players who have played here, it’s the game they remember and we have to play a lot better.”

Deromedi was 13-2-1 against the Broncos from 1978-1993, winning three MAC championships.

The Broncos rank No. 1 in the MAC in in total defense (320.8 yards) and rushing defense (126.3). They rank second in the country in time of possession (36:38).

“This team is awful scary that we’re playing,” McElwain said. “I think they are as talented as there is. If you take a look at what they do defensively, unbelievable. It’s amazing how many negative plays they get people in.

“They are playing really good offensively. We haven’t stopped them in two years. Their quarterback (Kaleb Eleby) knows exactly what to do, how to handle the RPO game, and they are big and physical up front, but you know what, you toss that all out. It’s a rivalry and it’s time to get out there and play.”

Kaleb Eleby torched CMU’s defense in last year’s game, throwing for 382 yards and five touchdowns with the Broncos also rushing for 246 yards, 150 from La’Darius Jefferson.

Kalil Pimpleton, who was high school teammates with Jefferson at Muskegon, rushed for 108 yards and three TDs for CMU a year ago against the Broncos and again will be the Chippewas’ primary threat, with MAC Freshman Offensive Player of the Year Lew Nichols also being a big weapon, entering the game as the MAC’s leading rusher (919 yards), ranking fourth nationally while also grabbing 31 passes.

“He’s having a fantastic year and we have to be able to run the ball to be effective and offensively we’re effective when Lew gets going,” McElwain said of Nichols, the former Detroit Cass Tech standout.

“He not only has done a great job running the ball, but he’s caught the ball out of the backfield and has become an every-down back because he’s become a good pass protector as well. We thought we had something special when we got him. He’s built himself through his off-season training into a real weapon and one heck of a player.”

EMU heads to Toledo for Tuesday clash

Eastern Michigan gets back into action Tuesday night when the Eagles play at Toledo (4-4, 2-2).

Toledo has been tough to beat at the Glass Bowl in recent years, but the Rockets are just 2-2 this season.

The Eagles are coming off a 10-day break as MACtion is back in the mix with the conference playing games throughout the week in November.

EMU dominated Bowling Green, 55-24, on Oct. 23, the same day Toledo came back from a 15-13 halftime deficit to dominate the Broncos in the second half to earn a 34-15 victory.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2) can become bowl eligible with a win.

“We have to win the special-teams battle, which we do most of the time, and then we have to win the turnover-takeaway, and the three games prior to this (win over Bowling Green) we hadn’t won it, but I just can’t overstate how important that is,” said EMU eighth-year coach Chris Creighton, who is 1-6 against the Rockets, including 0-3 at Toledo.

Creighton is concerned with Toledo’s pass rush — led by junior defensive end Desjuan Johnson (Detroit East English) — which put tremendous pressure on Eleby.

“He’s really disruptive,” Creighton said of Johnson. “They play him inside and outside and he’s able to do that which is impressive.

Creighton likes the progress senior quarterback Ben Bryant has made. He completed 20-of-26 passes for 286 yards and two TDs without an interception against Bowling Green.

“He’s seeing the field really well,” Creighton said of Bryant, a transfer from Cincinnati. “He saw things well in the run game. They played multiple different coverages, but Ben was doing a really good job of identifying their coverages.”

david.goricki@detroitnews.com