The waiting game is over at UDM: 'We're more talented than we've ever been'

Detroit — Ideally, when you take over a rebuilding project in college basketball, you'd like for the first year and maybe the second to serve as the building blocks. This is Mike Davis' fourth year as head men's basketball coach at Detroit Mercy, and he's just now starting to see the path forward.

Davis was hired in mid-June 2018, leaving him way behind in recruiting. For 2019-20, Detroit Mercy was put on probation for academic issues that preceded every coach and player's time with the Titans. The late-spring development decimated Davis' recruiting efforts, nobody wanting to play somewhere where the postseason wasn't even a possibility.

Last season was the COVID-19 year.

"We're more talented than we've ever been," Davis said before a recent afternoon practice, sitting in his corner office in the upper reaches of old Calihan Hall.

"See all these names I've got," Davis added, pointing to a pile of legal-pad scribbles on his desk. "We've got some guys now. We've got some guys. ... I think you'll be surprised."

Detroit Mercy hasn't won a regular-season Horizon League championship since 1999, or a Horizon League tournament since 2012. Those were the last two years the Titans made the NCAA Tournament.

But Davis has some believers this year, after the 2020-21 season that saw Detroit Mercy go 12-10, including 10-6 in league play, in a shortened season. The Titans finished strong, with 10 wins over their last 13 games, including a Horizon League tournament win — the program's first in five years — before falling in a tournament heartbreaker at Northern Kentucky.

Detroit Mercy also returns several key pieces, including star guard and the coach's son, Antoine Davis, back for a fourth season and picked as the league's preseason player of the year. He's joined by junior swingman Noah Waterman, who sat out a chunk of last season before finally being cleared after his transfer from Niagara.

Having Waterman, a 6-11 big man who can play inside and out, for a full season is no small thing.

"Huge, huge, huge, huge, huge," Davis said. "He's gotta get better with his energy and his mindset, but the talent is definitely there."

Fellow big man Bul Kuol was a big loss, choosing to leave college basketball to start a pro career in his native Australia. But of the eight players the Titans added, seven via transfer, six are 6-foot-6 or taller.

Among those transfers to watch: 6-2, 180-pound guard Kevin McAdoo, a graduate transfer from Bradley who grew up in Metro Detroit, attending West Bloomfield High School. His father, of the same name, is the program's all-time assist leader. McAdoo and Davis could make up the best backcourt in the league, though it could take some time to get acquainted with each other. The two only started practicing together in early October, after Davis was shut down since Aug. 12 with tendinitis and Achilles injuries in both legs.

Also on the injury front, Waterman is coming back from a concussion.

Better now than later, anyway.

"We've got good pieces," Mike Davis said. "We gotta put them together.

"It jumps out to how you different we are."

Also among the newcomers: 6-6, 235-pound swingman D.J. Harvey, from Vanderbilt by way of Notre Dame, and 6-7, 215-pound forward Jordan Phillips, from UT-Arlington.

Davis, like many of his peers across the country, took full advantage of the transfer portal this offseason. Not that it is easy to sell recruits on Detroit Mercy, where the facilities are outdated and the program's reputation hasn't been strong for decades.

Davis figures to get the seven transfers, he and his staff probably reached out to more than 100 players.

Detroit Mercy was picked in the preseason poll, voted on by select media members and sports information directors, to finish fifth in the Horizon League, just ahead of Oakland. The rivals played four times last season, with the Golden Grizzlies winning three of them. All games were close, decided by 20 points total, with one game going overtime.

Detroit Mercy snapped Oakland's 10-game winning streak in the series, one of those building blocks.

"Our talent level," said Davis, "is good enough for it to be a rivalry."

They meet for the first time Jan. 5, at Detroit Mercy, then play Feb. 13, at Oakland. That second game will be on Super Bowl Sunday.

Last season's "Super Bowl" for the Titans was just being able to play in the Horizon League tournament, after probation nixed it the year before. A win over Northern Kentucky would've pitted Detroit Mercy against Oakland for a fifth time. Oakland beat Northern Kentucky to make the final, where it lost to Cleveland State.

Oakland had a big loss of its own this offseason (Daniel Oladapo transferred to Pitt), but filled that gap with a marquee recruit (Jamal Cain from Marquette).

Davis is not used to waiting this long to turn things around. This is his fourth head-coaching stop, with 18 years total at the previous three — Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern. He has 15 postseason appearances, including nine NCAA Tournaments. Never before Detroit Mercy had he gone more than two years without earning a postseason bid, NCAA or NIT. He's never gone more than four years in a row without making the NCAA Tournament. At Detroit Mercy, this is Year 4.

Davis' name has been mentioned in several high-profile coaching searches. But he remains all in with the Titans, no matter how tall the challenges are.

"I love it. I love it," said Davis, 61. "I'm still excited. I wake up at 3 o'clock, 4 o'clock in the morning and can't wait to get here."

