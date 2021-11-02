Expansion talks heating up with MAC ADs, presidents this week

The Mid-American Conference is poised to join the conference-realignment party.

MAC presidents met Monday to discuss the possible additions of Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky from Conference USA, and athletic directors were set to meet Wednesday to further evaluate the plan, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The source requested anonymity because the MAC has made no announcement about expansion. It's unclear how soon a decision could be reached. League presidents will make the final determination.

If the MAC adds the two schools, it would eventually have 14 football-playing institutions for the first time since 2005. It would have the most football schools it's had since 13 in 2015, when UMass left.

Conference realignment is threatening to shake up the college landscape, particularly at the Power Five level, leaving many of the so-called "Group of Five" conferences weighing their options. The MAC has chosen to be proactive with expansion, rather than risk losing some of its own schools.

Over the last year, the MAC appointed a small committee to explore expansion, according to the source. The committee includes Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee.

If Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky do eventually join the MAC, that would leave Conference USA almost completely decimated. C-USA would have three remaining institutions, after six committed to join the American Athletic Conference last month. Three other schools previously said they were going elsewhere.

The MAC was established in 1946, with Western Michigan joining in 1947 and Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan joining in 1971. This would mark the first time the MAC has ever had 14 "full" members, meaning schools that joined in sports other than just football. The last three additions, Central Florida, Temple and UMass, were "associate" members, for football only. The last "full" addition was Buffalo, in 1998.

