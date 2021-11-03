State hoops: MAC doesn't think much of WMU, CMU, EMU, but they hint at accelerated rebuilds

It's a season of change for the state's Mid-American Conference men's basketball programs.

Clayton Bates, in his second year as head coach at Western Michigan, is the dean of the three, with Stan Heath and Tony Barbee in their first years at Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, respectively. Heath was hired in mid-April to replace Rob Murphy, and Barbee was hired a week later to replace Keno Davis. Bates took over last year for Steve Hawkins.

Hawkins (17), Murphy (10) and Davis (nine) spent 36 years, combined, as head coach at the three schools.

The optimism runs high at all three schools, at least judging by the coaches' appearances on conference calls with reporters Wednesday. And, in this era of the transfer portal, it's easier to quickly turn around a program (just ask Michigan State football). But in the MAC preseason poll released Wednesday, WMU was picked ninth, CMU 10th and EMU 11th out of the 12-team league.

"Obviously," said Bates, whose Broncos were 5-16 a year ago, after he was promoted from assistant to replace Hawkins, "the more at-bats you have in this job, hopefully the better you get at it."

WMU returns several key pieces, most notably sophomore guard B. Artis White from Canton; he was named to the MAC's preseason second team, the only state player to make either of the top two teams. But the Broncos lost forward Greg Lee, who originally committed to staying, but transferred to Penn State. Guard Jason Whitens, just starting to come into his own in Kalamazoo, transferred to Michigan State.

The Broncos have a freshman class of five, rather large in this era of the transfer portal. Bates said it's a double-edged sword, but still believes freshman are important for "growing your program organically."

Transfers could play huge at CMU and EMU. The Chippewas most notably added graduate transfer guard Jermaine Jackson Jr., who averaged 15 points at Long Island last season. A Detroit native and son of a famous father, he started his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy when pops was on staff.

Barbee said most college programs try to get older quicker, quipping, "The best thing about freshmen is one day they become sophomores." Jackson sure helps there.

"He gives us an experienced lead guard who has the ability to score at a high level, he's already proven that at the Division I level," Barbee said. "It kind of calms you down when you have an experienced point guard.

"The biggest thing he had to do, JJ has never been required to defend in his life. He always identified himself with the ability to score. … He's enjoying the defensive end of the floor."

At EMU, Heath, the former head coach at Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida who also was a longtime assistant at Michigan State, also hit the transfer portal hard. Perhaps most notably, he added guard Noah Farrakhan from East Carolina. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Farrakhan made his debut in Thursday's 74-69 exhibition victory at Oakland. He finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Guard Monty Scott, a senior transfer from Portland State, had 16 points and six rebounds. Perhaps most impressive in the charity game at the O'Rena, which raised several thousand dollars with a crowd of over 1,000, EMU's defense, switching to man-to-man from Murphy's preferred zone, limited the Golden Grizzlies — who have two of the best scorers in the Horizon League — to 40% shooting.

But the story with the Eagles might be more about who's back. Ty Groce, a 6-foot-8 forward and long the Eagles' best player, moved on to Butler. But Heath was able to bring back point guard Bryce McBride, who averaged 13.7 points last season but did explore the transfer portal after Murphy was let go and Heath brought in to take over the program.

"I'm not begging anybody to stay," said Heath, who came to EMU after a stint coaching in the NBA's G League. "I did want Bryce to stay.

"For Bryce, he was a great student, he was a great kid, he has high character, he works hard, he's serious about basketball … it wasn't so much that you score 20 points, or you score 100 points.

"He checked a lot of boxes. … That was, for me, my thing for him. You fit what I'm looking for."

The Eagles, Chippewas and Broncos were a combined 18-44 last season.

To be the best

The MAC is traditionally a one-bid league, so the state's three coaches have worked overtime to schedule some marquee opponents to get their teams ready for conference play.

Perhaps most impressively is CMU's slate, which includes games against Missouri, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Xavier. A big criticism of Davis over the years was his unwillingness to play a tough schedule. For many years, Davis had a contract with a rollover kicker every time he won 20 games.

Days of soft schedules appear over, for the obvious reason — better preparation — but also for the realistic reason. Schools' athletic budgets took a big hit by COVID-19, especially the mid-majors, and they're doing everything they can to make up for lost cash, including more lucrative guarantee games.

CMU actually will open the season with seven straight road games.

"It was big for us to kind of change the momentum of the program, through recruiting, through scheduling, and get our fans real fired up," Barbee said. "We're not running from anybody.

"We're looking for the best games we can get."

WMU will play Michigan State, Iowa and Notre Dame, and EMU will play Indiana and Michigan State, the latter a reunion with his old boss, Tom Izzo.

Oakland, which always schedules tough, gets West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Alabama and Michigan State on Dec. 21 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit Mercy has a game against Louisville.

Staying on board

Another new head coach in the league is Northern Illinois' Rashon Burno, who comes from an assistant coaching job at Arizona State. Burno also got some key players to stay on board, including senior guards Trendon Hankerson (Novi) and Anthony Crump (Plymouth). Hankerson started all 19 games last season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Hankerson will have more around him this year, Burno said.

"To allow him to not have to be a Superman for 40 minutes," Burno said. "We've got some pieces around him that's gonna allow him to take on a difference role.

"From an experience standpoint, he'll be one of the focal points of getting us in the right direction."

Northern Illinois was 3-16 last season, costing coach Mark Montgomery his job in-season (he moved to Michigan State, where he remains on staff). Northern Illinois is the only team listed below the three state schools in the preseason MAC rankings. The poll goes, voted on by coaches, is as follows: Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Kent State, Akron, Bowling Green, Miami, Ball State, WMU, CMU, EMU and Northern Illinois.

The women's poll comes out Thursday, when the women's coaches meet the media.

Slam dunks

►Heath on being back at his alma mater: "I absolutely love it, just love it. It just feels right at home for me. … I'm enjoying every minute." One of his big goals, besides winning, of course, is to bring the alums back around the program, which he started doing during an open practice over homecoming weekend last month.

►Barbee has made it clear — CMU will be more physical, and play more defense: "We just want to create a general excitement about this team. We talk about it all the time, we want to be that blue-collar team that people are excited about because of how hard we play and how hard we compete."

►This could be a big year for Bates. He was given a cheap two-year deal to succeed Hawkins amid a hiring freeze at WMU, though that's been extended to three years for recruiting purposes. But WMU now is set to hire a new AD, with the woman who promoted him, Kathy Beauregard, retiring Dec. 31.

►Masks will be required for all Detroit Mercy fans at men's and women's basketball games at Calihan Hall, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must remain on at floor-level seats, so eating and drinking is only allowed in the upper sections. Seats will be socially distanced. The policy is subject to change.

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan (23-5 last season)

2. Michigan State (15-13)

3. Detroit Mercy (12-10)

4. Oakland (12-18)

5. Eastern Michigan (6-12)

6. Western Michigan (5-16)

7. Central Michigan (7-16)

WOMEN

1. Michigan (16-6)

2. Michigan State (15-9)

3. Central Michigan (18-9)

4. Western Michigan (6-15)

5. Eastern Michigan (10-10)

6. Oakland (12-12)

7. Detroit Mercy (1-13)

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984