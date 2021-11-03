Wednesday's college football: Kalil Pimpleton leads Chippewas over Broncos

Associated Press

Kalamazoo, Mich. — Kalil Pimpleton scored three touchdowns in five minutes, two on long punt returns, to spark Central Michigan to a 42-30 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday night.

Pimpleton, who had 104 yards receiving with an 11-yard touchdown sandwiched between the punt returns, had 269 yards of total offense at halftime. He finished with 281.

Lew Nichols had two second-half touchdown runs and piled up 163 yards on 26 carries for the Chippewas (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). It was his fourth straight 100-yard game and fifth of the season for the redshirt freshman.

With the Chippewas trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Pimpleton took a punt and went around the right side 70 yards for a score. He then hauled in an 11-yard scoring pass to complete a three-play, 72-yard drive.

Finally he fielded a punt at the 5-yard line, went up the middle, veered to the right sideline and then back to the middle of the field for a 95-yard score, the longest in school history. The first TD came at the 5:03 mark, the third came three seconds before halftime.

The last Chippewa to return a punt for a touchdown was Antonio Brown in 2009 when he was the last to have two punt returns in a season.

Sean Tyler had two rushing touchdowns for the Broncos (5-4, 2-3) and Corey Crooms caught seven passes for 118 yards and a score.