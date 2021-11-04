MAC women's hoops features veterans galore; why CMU might not be state's best anymore

Up is down and down is up and, frankly, nobody knows what the heck is going to happen with Mid-American Conference women's basketball this season.

So, when Eastern Michigan coach Fred Castro went to fill out his preseason ballot, he put his own team first — a team that hasn't won the league since 2012.

He's making no apologies.

"I believe it, and I know what we have here," Castro said Thursday, ahead of his team's season opener Tuesday against Youngstown State in Ypsilanti. "It's no disrespect to anybody else in this league.

"I think we've got a unique group here with depth and a ton of talent."

The Eagles are coming off a super-tough season, and it had little to do with anything that happened on the court (where they were 10-10). From Jan. 27 through Feb. 20, they didn't play a game, COVID-19 shutting things down.

Eastern Michigan still had one of the league's best defenses. Castro thinks it's even better this year, and there's more firepower on offense to go with it. Guard Danielle Rainey (Florida) and forward Treasure Thompson (LSU) transferred in. Freshman guard Lachelle Austin (Wayne Memorial) joins star holdover guard Areanna Combs. Combs was named first-team all-MAC on Tuesday along with Central Michigan guard Molly Davis.

"What's nice," Castro said of Combs, "is you can see there's more around her."

Eastern Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the league, tops in the state, ahead of Central Michigan (sixth) and Western Michigan (10th).

CMU's standing was a bit of a surprise, given preseason coaches' polls typically mirror the previous season's result. The Chippewas won the 2021 conference tournament to earn a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament (it would've been four, if not for COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 tournament).

Most MAC teams return most of their rosters, and their key pieces. But CMU lost a lot, with star guard Micaela Kelly moving on, along with guard Maddy Watters and forward Kyra Bussell. Gone is more than 50% of the Chippewas' scoring from 2020-21. Back is guard Molly Davis. But coach Heather Oesterle also brought in five freshman, many expecting to get key minutes, rather than the quick fix provided by the transfer portal.

She did take a gander at the portal, but went the more conventional route.

"Our program has been built on recruiting, maybe some underrecruited type of kids, and developing them over the years," said Oesterle, whose team was 18-9 last season. "I really like to see them grow over those four years.

"We did look at the portal this year. It just had to be the right kid. Micaela (who transferred from DePaul) was the right kid. I didn't find that this year."

CMU's first two home regular-season games are against Georgia Tech and Michigan.

An example of four-year development is forward Jahari Smith, entering her fourth season. She's started since freshman year, and has seen her production steadily improve. She's a big piece this season.

While many coaches didn't rank Western Michigan high, some did point out that Kalamazoo was not a place you wanted to play late last season, when the Broncos were rolling.

Coach Shane Clipfell hopes that momentum carries into this season, with a veteran-heavy roster. Back are three double-digit scorers from last season: forward Reilly Jacobson, guard Sydney Shafer and forward Taylor Williams. Megan Wagner ended up being the team's top point guard last season as a freshman. That experience and her development will be key. The Broncos were just 6-15 last season, but many of those league losses could have gone either way. They won four of six to finish the season.

"The playing field's quite level," Clipfell said. "I'm not gonna call us the best mid-major conference in the country ... but I think we're the most-balanced conference."

The MAC women's preseason poll went as follows: Ohio, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Ball State, Western Michigan, Miami and Akron.

College Insider's preseason mid-major poll, by the way, still likes Central Michigan, ranked 14th. No other state teams were ranked.

