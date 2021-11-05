Friday’s state hockey: Michigan routs Michigan State 7-2; Ferris State pulls upset

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan's hockey team did its best on Friday night to erase memories of what happened on the gridiron last weekend, scoring a whole touchdown — with the extra point — to beat Michigan State at home, 7-2.

Luke Hughes had two goals an assist, Matty Beniers scored twice and Johnny Beecher had one and one to give Michigan (7-2-0) the win at Yost Ice Arena in the first half of a home-and-home series.

Kent Johnson had three assists and Owen Power, Thomas Bordeleau and Jacob Truscott each added two for the Wolverines, who will look to complete the sweep in East Lansing on Saturday night after splitting its last two weekend series.

Mitchell Mattson had a goal and an assist for Michigan State (4-4-1) and Cole Krygier scored the Spartans' other goal.

Both of Beniers' goals came in the first period (and both were assisted by Johnson and Power). Krygier cut Michigan's lead in half with 17 seconds left in the opening frame, but from there, it was all Michigan.

Brisson scored at 14:30 in the second and Luke Hughes at 16:14. Mackie Samoskevich put the Wolverines up 5-2 after Mattson opened the third period with a Spartan goal.

More of Friday's state hockey

Ferris State 2, Minnesota State 1: Ferris State hockey welcomed the No. 2 team in the country to Big Rapids on Friday night with the chance to shock the world.

Consider the (college hockey) world shocked.

Freshman forward Bradley Marek scored twice, four Bulldogs registered an assist, and goaltender Logan Stein stopped 30 of 31 for Ferris (4-5-0).

Nathan Smith scored for No. 2 Minnesota State (6-3-0).

Western Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 3: Ethen Frank had two goals and one assist, Josh Passolt and Michael Joyaux each scored, and Drew Worrad added three assists for No. 10 Western (6-1-0) in the win over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (5-2-0).

Northern Michigan 5, Boston University 3: AJ Vanderbeck had two goals and an assist, Joseph Nardi had one and two, and Hank Crone added two assists for Northern (3-5-0). Red Wings prospect Robert Mastrosimone had two goals for BU (3-6-0).

Lake Superior State 3, Michigan Tech 2 (OT): Brandon Puricelli scored 32 seconds into overtime and Logan Jenuwine had a goal and an assist to give LSSU (7-3-1) the win. Brian Halonen and Tristan Ashbrook each scored for Tech (3-3-0).

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.