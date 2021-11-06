Saturday's state football: Grand Valley overwhelms Wayne State

Detroit News staff

Cade Peterson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Grand Valley State defeated Wayne State 62-13 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football game Saturday at Detroit.

Peterson gave the Lakers (8-1, 6-1, ranked No. 7 in AFCA Div. II) the lead for keeps with his second touchdown run of the game with 9:59 left in the second quarter, a 6-yard run to make the score 14-10.

Peterson added to the lead with touchdown passes to Jayk Slager in the second quarter and Jacob Miller and Kyle Nott in the third quarter.

Peterson finished with 15 completions on 24 passes for 218 yards.

Wayne State (2-8, 2-4) briefly led early in the game on the strength of a 12-yard run by Kendall Williams and a 26-yard field goal by Griffin Milovanski, but its 10-7 lead after the first quarter turned into a 34-13 deficit by halftime.

More Saturday scores

Albion 41, Hope 38

Michigan Tech 34, Northwood 0

Olivet 35, Adrian 28

Saginaw Valley St. 33, N. Michigan 21

Trine 37, Alma 23