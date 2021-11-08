MAC notebook: Eastern Michigan off to best start since 1989 behind Bryant, Beydoun

Eastern Michigan is off to its best start since the 1989 season when it finished 7-3-1.

The Eagles are looking to push their record to 7-3 when they face Ohio (2-7, 2-3 East) Tuesday night at Rynearson Stadium.

Ben Bryant, a transfer from Cincinnati, is making the most of his opportunity to be a starting quarterback, throwing for 2,190 yards and 13 touchdowns (five interceptions).

Bryant has been at his best the last two weeks in wins over Bowling Green (55-24) and Toledo (52-49). He completed 20-of-26 passes for 286 yards and two TDs against Bowling Green. Against Toledo he went 29-of-41 for 354 yards and three TDs (one interception). It was the Eagles' (6-3, 3-2 West) first win in Toledo since 1999.

EMU’s last MAC title was back in 1987. It could earn a share of the West lead with a win over Ohio, coupled with a Ball State (5-4, 3-2) win at Northern Illinois (6-3, 4-1) on Wednesday.

The Eagles forced two turnovers in the win over Bowling Green, then three more against Toledo, helping overcome the Rockets' 672 yards of total offense.

Bryant has multiple weapons, including former walk-on Hassan Beydoun (Dearborn High). Beydoun, a 5-foot-8, 174-pound junior receiver, received a scholarship during the holidays in 2019, then played well in a 34-30 Quick Lane Bowl loss to Pittsburgh at Ford Field. He ranks No. 2 in the MAC in receptions (64), including a mammoth performance (12 catches, 192 yards, two TDs) at Toledo.

“Hoss Beydoun, I’m telling you it’s an absolutely phenomenal story,” Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said. “He was unrecruited. He was already a student here. We have open walk-on tryouts in February (2019), so Hoss showed up in the bubble one day when it was freezing cold. We took him through drills with a number of other guys. We felt we could use some more skilled guys going into spring ball, so we invited him to come and finish out the rest of winter conditioning and spring to see how things went.

“He’s put on a ton of muscle, good body weight in the past few years."

Ohio defeated Miami 35-33 last Tuesday, ending a three-game slide, despite giving up 492 passing yards and five TDs through the air. So Bennett and Beydoun could be primed for another big game.

Pimpleton powers Chips

Kalil Pimpleton made sure Central Michigan ended a three-game losing streak in its rivalry with Western Michigan last Wednesday.

With the Broncos holding a 14-0 lead at Waldo Stadium, Pimpleton returned a punt 70 yards for a score, then hauled in an 11-yard TD catch to pull the Chippewas even. His 95-yard punt return for a touchdown with three seconds left in the half sparked a 42-30 win.

Pimpleton's three TDs in a five-minute stretch put him in rivalry lore.

“You can’t say enough about what KP did, but he can’t do it without the guys on that unit,” CMU coach Jim McElwain said.

CMU (5-4, 3-2) plays host to East division leader Kent State (5-4, 4-1) on Wednesday. With a win it could find itself in a share of the West division lead if Ball State beats Northern Illinois.

McElwain knows the Chippewas need to find a way to slow down Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum, who has thrown for 2,092 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions.

“The way they play and the speed with which they play is really fascinating and very effective,” McElwain said. “The quarterback (Crum) handles what they ask him to do at a very high level.”

Kent State’s defense has won the takeaway battle in MAC play, forcing eight with a plus-six advantage.

Kent State’s defense has yielded an average of 522 yards in five conference games, 332 through the air.

Kent State is coming off a 52-47 win over Northern Illinois. Crum threw for 322 yards and two TDs and ran for 72 yards and two more scores. That helped overcome a 532-yard, three-touchdown performance by former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

CMU has developed a balanced attack. Freshman running back Lew Nichols (Detroit Cass Tech) ranks fifth nationally with 1,082 yards rushing, including 677 yards and five TDs over the last four games.

Western slumping

Western Michigan had a great start to its season, going 4-1 with a win at No. 25 Pitt.

Things were looking good for the Broncos following their 64-31 win over Kent State back on Oct. 16, pushing their record to 5-2 and 2-1 in the MAC.

But WMU has slid to 5-4 and 2-3 under coach Tim Lester.

Lester inherited the No. 15 team in the nation in 2017. WMU went 13-1 in its 2016 MAC championship season. Since P.J. Fleck's departure to Minnesota, the program is 29-24, 20-15 MAC.

Lester has yet to guide the Broncos to more than seven wins in a season. WMU had posted its best three-year run (29-11, 20-4 MAC) in history prior to his tenure. Toledo (2017), Northern Illinois (2018), Central Michigan (2019) and Ball State (2020) have represented the West Division in the MAC Championship Game since Lester's arrival in Kalamazoo.

The Broncos can still have a good season if they win out. They finish at EMU (Nov. 16) and at Northern Illinois (Nov. 23) after Tuesday’s home game against Akron (2-7, 1-4).

The Broncos must do a better job of taking care of the ball. They turned it over nine times in their last three losses to Ball State (45-20), Toledo (34-15) and CMU (42-30). WMU has also been outscored by a 73-19 margin during the second halves of those games.

