Oakland hoops adds another Batman, but is 'more than just a 1-2 punch'

Oakland men's basketball didn't get a ton of love in the preseason Horizon League poll. But there are those who believe the Golden Grizzlies have the top 1-2 tandem in the league.

Coach Greg Kampe isn't sure about that, but he's pretty certain about this.

"I think I have four of the top 20 players in the league," Kampe said Monday, hours before boarding a chartered bus for the season opener Tuesday at West Virginia.

"I think we're more than just a 1-2 punch, though I would tell you that's an awful good 1-2 punch."

Oakland is led by returning point guard Jalen Moore, who was tops in Division I in assists last season, and Jamal Cain, a forward from Pontiac who transferred in from Marquette. Moore averaged 17.9 points last season to lead the Golden Grizzlies, while Cain averaged 9.6 at Marquette.

Nos. 3 and 4 for Oakland are sophomore forwards Micah Parrish and Trey Townsend, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, in scoring for the Golden Grizzlies last season.

Nos. 2 and 3 in scoring were forward Daniel Oladapo (Pitt) and guard Rashad Williams (St. Louis), who transferred out of the program.

Last year, Oakland, after a rough start to the season, made it to the Horizon League championship game, on the strength of the connection between Moore and Oladapo. There will be comparisons between Moore-Oladapo and Moore-Cain, though Kampe's not sure that's fair.

Cain is more versatile and more seasoned than Oladapo, and comes in after having played some tough Big East competition in four years at Marquette. He started 26 games last season.

"I think the idea of being Batman is new to him," Kampe said of Cain, who also averaged 6.3 rebounds last season, while shooting 44.2% and 34.3% on 3's. "He's gotta understand that Batman is at center stage. He's the guy that everybody's looking to complete the knockout. It's not Robin. That's what he's been his whole life, is Robin. It's gonna take some games."

That's what it took Oakland last year to get going — some games, or more accurately, a lot of games.

The Golden Grizzlies were sacked by COVID-19 just before the start of last season, shutting down for two weeks before the season opener. They then lost their first nine games, including one in overtime to Michigan.

That much of this season's roster went through that adversity last season is a positive, Kampe said. Oakland, after the 0-9 start, won nine of its last 12 games. But this year's team still will have to face the adversity of some hostile crowds, which weren't in play last year. First, West Virginia on Tuesday, then Oklahoma State on Friday, Alabama on Nov. 19, and Michigan State on Dec. 21 at Little Caesars Arena, sandwiched around some tough mid-major competition.

Oakland played two exhibition games to prepare for the gauntlet, losing a close one to Eastern Michigan, and beating Division II Lake Superior State.

"You know, I want to see us compete with these teams," said Kampe, entering his 38th season. "If we get a chance like we did against Michigan last year, find a way to win. (Losing to Michigan) last year was acceptable, but I don't think that would be acceptable this year. If we are in a position to win, I want to win.

"We've got our share of Power Five wins, and it's time to get a couple more."

Oakland was picked to finish sixth in the Horizon League, just behind rival Detroit Mercy, which, in Year 4 under Mike Davis, opens its season Wednesday night at Wyoming. UDM also has Mississippi State and Louisville on its schedule.

