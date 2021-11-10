MAC puts brakes on expansion talks; league decides to stay at 12

They're just swell at 12.

The Mid-American Conference, after pursuing the benefits and drawbacks of expansion over the past several months, has decided to stand pat with its current membership, the league commissioner has confirmed following weeks of speculation.

Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher confirmed in a statement that several universities had expressed interest in joining the MAC, but said the MAC didn't offer any school a formal invitation.

"Following analysis and evaluation by the membership, it has been determined our best interests are served in the conference remaining at 12 full member institutions," Steinbrecher said in a statement Wednesday evening. "For some time, we have been examining the FBS landscape, and certainly our discussions have been more focused over the past several months as our conference was contacted by other institutions. While a number of institutions have expressed interest, we never requested any institution to apply for membership nor did we have a formal or informal vote concerning any institutions.

"Today's announcement is intended to end the speculation that has been occurring."

The statement comes hours after Middle Tennessee, one university that expressed interest in joining the MAC, decided it would stay with Conference USA. The MAC also had interest from Western Kentucky, another member of Conference USA.

Conference USA recently saw nine of its members announce intentions to join other conferences, including six to the American Athletic Conference. But in the last week, Conference USA added Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State.

MAC athletic directors met via conference call Wednesday afternoon, after word that Middle Tennessee planned to stay with Conference USA.

The MAC appointed a committee to explore expansion, given all the shuffling throughout the college landscape in the coming years. Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee was on that committee.

The MAC has been at 12 members for football since UMass left in 2012. The league hasn't had 14 football-playing schools since 2005, and it's never had 14 "full" members, meaning schools that participate in all the sports offerings. The league's last three new members for football, Central Florida, Temple and UMass, were "associate" members. They only competed in football. Buffalo was the last "full" member added, in 1998.

Adding additional member schools would force the MAC to further divide its payout from its ESPN deal, which runs through 2026-27. The deal is barely profitable for the member schools with 12 members.

The MAC was founded in 1946; Western Michigan joined in 1947, and Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan both joined in 1971.

The MAC's footprint stretches over five states, most heavily in Ohio (five schools) and Michigan (three, with the MAC championship game and Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit's Ford Field). Adding Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky would've expanded the reach to seven states.

