Wednesday's state hoops: Wyoming crushes Detroit Mercy in opener

Associated Press

Laramie, Wyo. — Graham Ike had 22 points as Wyoming easily beat Detroit Mercy, 85-47, on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hunter Maldonado had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Drake Jeffries had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 16 points for the Titans. Madut Akec added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Detroit Mercy next plays at Toledo on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Western Michigan 76, Hope 58: Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

Western Michigan plays at Michigan State on Friday.

