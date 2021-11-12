Friday's state hockey: No. 2 Michigan completes sweep of No. 19 Penn State

Well, now it's football's turn.

No. 2 Michigan hockey completed a sweep of No. 19 Penn State in Happy Valley on Friday night, following up Thursday's four-goal win with another on Friday night, as the Wolverines downed the Nittany Lions, 6-2.

Matty Beniers had a goal and three assists, Luke Hughes had two goals and one assist, Owen Power had a goal and two assists and Kent Johnson had four assists for Michigan (10-2-0, 5-1-0 Big Ten) as goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 33 of 35.

Brendan Brisson got the scoring started for Michigan at 7:02 in the first on a goal assisted by Beniers and Johnson. Penn State (6-5-0, 0-4-0) tied the game early on in the second. Connor McMenamin made it 1-1 36 seconds into the middle period on a goal assisted by Kenny Johnson and Kevin Wall.

Hughes gave the Wolverines a 2-1 lead just 2:08 later. Beniers (power play) and Thomas Bordeleau popped in two more to extend Michigan's lead to 4-1 heading into the third.

More of Friday's state hockey

Northern Michigan 3, Michigan Tech 2: AJ Vanderbeck scored the winning goal in overtime and had two assists, Hank Crone had a goal and an assist and Ben Newhouse added a goal for Northern (5-5, 2-4 CCHA). Ryland Mosley and Trenton Bliss each scored for Tech (4-4, 1-2 WCHA), with Brian Halonen adding two assists.

Bemidji State 5, Lake Superior State 4: Owen Sillinger had two goals and two assists, Alex Ierullo had one and two and Lukas Sillinger one and one for Bemidji State (5-4, 4-1 CCHA). Benito Posa had three goals, Louis Boudon had a goal and two assists, and Jacob Bengtsson and Cole Craft had two assists for LSSU for LSSU (7-5-1, 3-2).