Friday's state hoops: Moore's late run helps Oakland knock off Oklahoma St. 56-55

Detroit News Staff and Wires

Stillwater, Okla. — Jalen Moore had 16 points — including the go-ahead free throws in the closing seconds — and six assists, Jamal Cain scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oakland beat Oklahoma State 56-55 on Friday night.

Moore got defender Avery Anderson III into the air and drew a foul as he launched a 3-point shot late in the shot clock and made 2 of 3 from the free-throw line with 8.3 second left to give Oakland a 56-55 lead.

Oklahoma State's Bryce Thompson missed a potential winning 3 from the left wing as time expired.

Anderson made a jumper in the lane to give the Cowboys a 53-49 lead with 5:13 to play and the teams did not score again until Moore hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Anderson missed a 3 on the other end and Moore drew contact in the lane before hitting two free throws to give the Golden Grizzlies a one-point lead. Thompson's floater with 33 seconds remaining put Oklahoma State back in front before Moore gave Oakland (1-1) the lead for good.

Isaac Likekele had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. Thompson also finished with 12 points and Rondel Walker scored 11.

Moore, who just 4 of 13 from the field, scored 11 points in the second half, going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma State (1-1) made just 3 of 17 from behind the arc and hit just 6 of 12 foul shots.

More state men

(At) Eastern Michigan 103, Illinois State 98: Monty Scott had a team-high 28 points with four steals, Bryce McBride had 23 points with eight rebounds, Noah Farrakhan scored 17 with four assists and Colin Golson 16 with seven rebounds for Eastern (1-1).

Antonoi Reeves had a game-high 32 points, Sy Chatman had 29 with 13 rebounds and four blocks, Josiah Strong scored 11 and Kendall Lewis 10 for Illinois State (1-1).

(At) Ashland 59, Wayne State 50: Derek Koch had 16 points and six rebounds, Aaron Thompson had 12 and 13 with five steals, and Brandon Haraway and Bo Furcron each scored 10 for Ashland (1-0).

Brailen Neely had a game-high 21 points for Wayne State (0-1) and Avery Lewis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wayne State (0-1).

State women

(At) Oakland 77, Niagara 64: Olivia Sims, Breanne Beatty and Lamariyee Williams each scored 12 points for Oakland, with Beatty adding five rebounds and Williams adding four with four assists for Oakland (1-1).

Angel Parker had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Aaliyah Parker had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Maddy Yelle scored 10 for Niagara (1-1).