Saturday's state football: Peterson leads No. 1 Ferris State to rout of Wayne State

Detroit News staff

Jared Bernhardt ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as Division II's top-ranked Ferris State defeated Wayne State, 35-13, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football game Saturday at Big Rapids, Michigan.

After leading 7-6 at halftime, Ferris State (10-0, 7-0) grew its lead to 28-6 with three straight TD runs by Bernhardt of 2, 7 and 5 yards.

Bernhardt made it 35-6 with a 52-yard pass to CJ Jefferson midway through the fourth quarter.

Bernhardt finished with 176 yards on 24 carries, and completed 6 of 12 passes for 75 yards. Tyler Minor carried 16 times for 106 yards and gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with a first-quarter touchdown run.

Wayne State (2-9, 2-5) was held to 195 yards of total offense, 131 of which came on 11 completions by quarterback Jake AmRhein.

More Saturday games

►(At) Grand Valley State 42, Davenport 0: Cade Peterson threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth for Grand Valley (9-1, 6-1 GLIAC). Peterson threw a 12-yard TD pass to Bryce Young-Walls in the first quarter, ran for an 8-yard TD later in the first, then threw TD passes to Jacob Miller in the first and fourth quarters. Young-Walls added a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Peterson finished with 13 completions in 17 attempts for 134 yards, and Young-Walls carried six times for 119 yards.

Saturday scores

Adrian 33, Kalamazoo 21

Albion 34, Alma 7

Hillsdale 21, Ohio Dominican 17

Hope 17, Trine 13

Michigan Tech 21, Saginaw Valley St. 20

N. Michigan 34, Northwood (Mich.) 26

Olivet 79, Finlandia 6