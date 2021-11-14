Sunday's college basketball: MSU women ride fast start past Niagara

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan State women raced out to a huge lead and blew past Niagara in an 89-65 wire-to-wire win Sunday in East Lansing.

The Spartans led 28-8 at the end of the first quarter and held a 23-point advantage at the break, putting Niagara in a hole that it couldn’t climb out of.

Alyza Winston finished with 17 points and six assists, Nia Clouden scored 12 and DeeDee Hagemann and Taiyier Parks added 11 points apiece for Michigan State (2-0), which shot 52.9% (36-for-68) from the field.

Maddy Yelle scored 12, Ally Haar 11 and Aaliyah Parker 10 for Niagara (1-2).

More state women

► Central Michigan 65, (at) Valparaiso 61: Anika Weekes had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Molly Davis scored 12, Hanna Knoll had 11 points, and Jahari Smith added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (1-1), which rallied for their first win of the season.

► (At) Purdue 70, Western Michigan 62: Lauren Ross scored 26 and Reilly Jacobson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (1-1).

Top 25 men

► (At) Florida 71, No. 20 Florida State 55: Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks — and was one of four Florida players scoring in double figures — as the Gators knocked off Florida State to end a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Florida (2-0) won its first game against its biggest in-state rival since 2013 and took a huge step forward in coach Mike White’s seventh season.

White revamped his roster with four additional transfers, and three of them came up big against the Seminoles (1-1). Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones scored 12 points apiece and Phlandrous Fleming added nine off the bench.

► (At) No. 18 Tennessee 94, East Tennessee State 62: Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 for Tennessee.

John Fulkerson, in his first action of the season, had 10 rebounds to go with six points. Justin Powell had 11 points for Tennessee (2-0).

Jordan King scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Buccaneers (0-2). David Sloan added 12 points and Ledarrius Brewer had 11.