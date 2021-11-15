Michigan men's hoops (2-0) climbs in latest AP top 25 rankings

Detroit News staff and wires

Two wins, and two spots.

The Michigan men's basketball team has moved up to No. 4 in the country, from No. 6, in the latest Associated Press rankings, released Monday.

Michigan, with wins over Buffalo and Prairie View A&M to start the season, jumped ahead of Villanova and Texas in the latest top 25.

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas remained first, second and third in the poll.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include Purdue (sixth), Illinois (10th), Ohio State (19th) and Maryland (20th).

Michigan State (1-1) remains out of the top 25 but did receive votes again. Oakland (1-1), coming off a win over Oklahoma State, didn't receive votes, but Oklahoma State did.

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (previous: 1), 2-0

2. UCLA (2), 2-0

3. Kansas (3), 2-0

4. Michigan (6), 2-0

5. Villanova (4), 1-1

6. Purdue (7), 2-0

7. Duke (9), 3-0

8. Texas (5), 1-1

9. Baylor (8), 1-0

10. Illinois (11), 2-0

11. Memphis (12), 2-0

12. Oregon (13), 2-0

13. Kentucky (10), 1-1

14. Alabama (14), 2-0

15. Houston (15), 2-0

16. Arkansas (16), 2-0

17. Tennessee (18), 2-0

18. North Carolina (19), 2-0

19. Ohio State (17), 2-0

20. Maryland (21), 3-0

21. Auburn (22), 2-0

22. St. Bonaventure (23), 2-0

23. Connecticut (24), 2-0

24. Florida (NR), 2-0

25. Southern Cal (NR), 2-0

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John's 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola-Chicago 1, Ohio 1

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.